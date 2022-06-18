A visit to the 1859 SEMO District Fair

The SEMO District Fair dates to 1855, when the General Assembly created the Southeast District Agricultural Society. The district, headquartered in Cape Girardeau, covered 23 counties.

The William Bierwirth farm hosted the fair in early days, south of Good Hope and east of Pacific to Frederick Street. It is likely that Bierwirth leased the farm to the Society. Civil War soldiers destroyed the buildings, and when the legislature revived the fair association in 1870, it bought 100 acres bounded today by Independence, William Street and Cape LaCroix Creek. Attendees considered the site too far out of town, with no public transportation. The fair association declared bankruptcy in 1897, but revived in 1900 in Fairgrounds (Capaha) Park. It ceased after World War I and the Great Depression, but returned in 1939 to Arena Park.

The early fairs were solely for promotion and improvement of agricultural products. No rides, sideshows, musical entertainment or excessive food in those days. We can get a glimpse into one of the early fairs from an account in the Oct. 14, 1859, Charleston Courier newspaper. The editor regretted not attending in person, but relied on "Mr. Martin" and the Cape Girardeau Eagle for details. Premium winners mostly hailed from Cape Girardeau. However, counties from Perry to New Madrid, west to Wayne and Madison, and Union and Alexander counties in Illinois were represented among the premiums.

Modern farmers would recognize most crops and livestock entered. Others, such as rye and buckwheat, are little-known today.