A variety of salads for summer occasions

By Susan McClanahan

It's all salads today to help get through these hot, summer days. Whether you are eating at home, or taking to a get-together, these salad recipes are sure to please just about everyone on the guest list.

You don't have to stick to the rules on these salad recipes -- be creative and adjust ingredients to suit your family's preferences and taste. Stay cool everyone!

Creamy Deviled Egg Layered Pasta Salad

The dressing in my Creamy Deviled Egg Layered Pasta Salad is just the best dressing. Creamy, egg-y, tangy and bold! It pairs perfectly with all the wonderful vegetables and pasta for the perfect flavor combination.

6 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

12 hard-boiled eggs, divided

8 ounces pasta, cooked and drained

Dressing:

1 avocado

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons horseradish sauce

1 tablespoon brown mustard

1/2 cup low-fat mayo

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salad:

2 cups baby spinach

1 cup julienne cut red sweet pepper

1 cup julienne cut yellow sweet pepper

1 cucumber, seeded and sliced

1/2 red onion, sliced thin

1 cup sugar snap peas

1/2 cup colby and Monterey Jack cheese, finely shredded

2 green onions, sliced thin

For the dressing: Place six hard-boiled egg yolks in a food processor. Add avocado through salt to the eggs. Puree until smooth. With processor running, slowly pour in olive oil. Continue to process until creamy and smooth. Chill in refrigerator until ready to use.

For the salad: In a large, clear glass salad or trifle bowl assemble salad layer. In bottom of bowl place a layer of baby spinach. Top with peppers and a layer of pasta. Cover pasta with a layer of Deviled Egg Creamy Vinaigrette. Continue to layer onions, cucumber, remaining sliced hard boiled eggs, another layer of pasta and the snap peas. Top with remaining Deviled Egg Creamy Vinaigrette. Sprinkle with cheese, bacon and green onion. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 24.

Strawberry Spinach Pasta Salad with Orange Poppy Seed Dressing

Sweet and tangy strawberry spinach pasta salad with orange poppy seed dressing is the perfect potluck side dish for every backyard barbecue, party and get-together.

8 ounces penne noodles, cooked according to package directions

2 cups packed fresh baby spinach leaves

1 cup sliced strawberries

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1 cup pineapple chunks

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup salted cashews, or other nut like pecans or walnuts

For the Orange Poppy Seed Dressing:

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons honey

1/3 cup orange juice

Fresh orange zest, to taste

2 teaspoons poppy seeds

Optional: pinch of salt and pepper

Combine all dressing ingredients in a jar, cover and shake well. Set aside. Combine penne, spinach, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, cranberries and cashews in a large bowl and toss with the prepared dressing.

Serve immediately or cover and chill for 1 hour before serving.

Loaded Pasta Salad

This loaded pasta salad is just perfect for a quick, toss-together salad to take along to a pot-luck dinner or a backyard barbecue. The dressing is delicious and the ingredients go perfectly together.

For the salad:

2 cups of cooked pasta of any shape

2 cups of steamed baby broccoli florets

4 diced slices of bacon

1/2 cup of diced sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

For the dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons ranch seasoning mix

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a large bowl, mix all of the dressing ingredients together well.

Mix the salad ingredients with the dressing until well combined and chill for 2 hours or so.