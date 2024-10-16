A variety of recipes for you to try

I have so many new recipes I want to share, and I’m not sure where to start or when I’ll ever get around to all of them. There are always new things to try and pass along and with the season changing to spring, that is a good time to turn over a new leaf and start cooking.

New recipes don’t have to be complicated to be good, and sometimes the simpler the recipe, the better it is. That is what we are going to look at today; simple yet tasty recipes for spring.

Coconut Pineapple Ice Cream

If you've never made homemade ice cream you have to try this coconut pineapple ice cream recipe. Pineapple coconut ice cream is refreshing and indulgent, perfect for spring!

4 cups heavy whipping cream

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 can pineapple chunks

1 cup shredded coconut

6 ice cream cones

Place heavy whipping cream in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment. This can also be done with a hand blender with whisk attachment but will take much longer. Blend for four minutes on low speed and adjust speed going up to 6 as it thickens. Once it resembles whipped topping then it's ready.

Fold in the can of sweetened condensed milk. Then pour into a 9-inch square pan. Add in pineapple placing the chunks down into the mixture all over the pan. Top with shredded coconut.

Place in the freezer for at least six hours but best if froze overnight.

Scoop and serve!

Source: www.cookcleanrepeat.com

Blueberry Fluff Salad

1 (21 ounce) can blueberry pie filling

1 can sweetened condensed milk

4 cups whipped topping, thawed

1/2 cup sour cream

2 cups mini marshmallows

1 3/4 cups pineapple chunks

1 cup sliced almonds

Fresh blueberries and additional sliced almonds for topping as garnish

In a large bowl, combine the blueberry pie filling, sweetened condensed milk, whipped topping, and sour cream. Mix until well combined.

Fold in the mini marshmallows, pineapple chunks, and almonds.

Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 30 to 45 minutes.

Garnish as desired and serve well chilled.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com

Kentucky Butter Cake Cookies

All of the buttery flavors of the traditional Kentucky Butter Cake but in a cookie that is made with a cake mix.

1 box white cake mix

2 eggs, whisked

1/3 cup butter, melted

Glaze:

1/4 cup butter

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon vanilla

Cookies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine cookie ingredients in large bowl and mix until completely incorporated. Note: Dough will be thick.

Using a medium sized cookie scoop or heaping tablespoon, scoop cookies onto a parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake for seven to eight minutes, remove from oven and let cool on cookie sheet for four to five minutes before moving them to a cooling rack. Repeat until all the dough is baked.

Glaze: Combine the glaze ingredients in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat until the sugar is dissolved, about four minutes, being sure to whisk the whole time. Spoon a teaspoon of glaze over each cookie and spread out, if necessary.

Let the glaze set and then sprinkle with powdered sugar. Keep your Kentucky butter cake cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days.

Source: www.practicallyhomemade.com

Beef Tips and Noodles

4 cups water

1 package noodles cooked (Martha Gooch's Kluski noodles, 8 ounce)

1 teaspoon olive oil, for noodle pot

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 stick butter, for cooked noodles

1 rib eye steak, 6 ounces or more for a crowd

1 large portobello mushroom (used half of large one)

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 teaspoons butter

2 beef bouillon cubes for gravy

2 cups water for gravy, divided

2 tablespoons corn starch, for gravy

1/4 teaspoon Kitchen Bouquet to darken gravy

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Note: Kitchen Bouquet can be hard to find. Gravy Master or something similar can be substituted.

For noodles, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add 8 ounces dried noodles, 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon salt after coming to a boil. Cook noodles per package directions.

In fry pan cook rib eye steak to medium-rare. Remove from pan and slice and cube to 1/4-inch by 1/4-inch.

Slice and cube portobello mushroom to 1/4- by 1/4- cubes. In a separate fry pan, sauté mushrooms in 1 teaspoon olive oil and 2 teaspoons butter over medium heat for 10 minutes. Add cubed rib eye to mushroom pan and keep warm. I had an equal amount of rib rye and mushroom.

Combine two beef bouillon cubes to 1/2 cup water and microwave for two minutes. Dissolve bouillon cubes.

Add beef broth to the pan that steak was fried in. Bring to low simmer and add 1 additional cup of water. Add 2 tablespoons of corn starch to 1/2 cup cold water and make a slurry.

At low simmer add corn starch slurry to the pan and stir and increase heat to thicken the gravy.

Add 1/4 teaspoon Kitchen Bouquet to darken. Add salt and pepper to taste. Makes 2 cups.

Drain noodles and melt 2 tablespoons of butter in them and stir.

Plate butter noodles, top with steak and mushrooms and then cover with gravy.

Note: I made two single meals out of this and still have 1/2 the noodles for other offerings. I will make chicken noodle soup or freeze the remaining noodles.

You can add a 1/4 cup of sweet red wine to the gravy the last few minutes if you choose to.

You could also add 1/3 to 1/2 cup of sour cream to the gravy.

Source: www.justapinch.com

Soft and Chewey Cowboy Cookies

Classic Cowboy Cookies are made even better when they start with cold butter. These hearty cookies are full of flavor with oats, pecans, coconut, peanut butter chips and chocolate chips.

1 cup butter, cold and cut into cubes

1 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup old fashioned oats

1 teaspoon cornstarch

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup pecans, roughly chopped, plus a few for the top

1/4 cup sweetened coconut

3/4 cup peanut butter chips, plus a few for the top

3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, plus a few for the top

Preheat the oven to 410 degrees.

In a large bowl from your mixer, combine the cold cubed butter and both sugars. Fitted with the paddle attachment, mix ingredients on a medium speed for about four minutes or until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla extract, continue to mix until combined.

In a separate bowl combine flour, oats, cornstarch, baking soda and salt. Whisk ingredients together and then add to the butter and sugar mixture all at once. Mix until just combined. You do not want to over mix (this will heat up your butter).

Add pecans, coconut, peanut butter chips and semi sweet chocolate chips and mix until evenly distributed.

Use a 1/3 measuring cup to measure out cookies. Shape each mound of dough into a thick and round mound. Place six onto a silicone mat (or parchment) lined baking sheet.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes (mine took 12 minutes) or until the cookies begin to turn golden brown and are set. Let the cookies cool completely on the cookie sheet. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to four days or freeze for up to 3 months.