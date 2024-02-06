A Southeast Missouri family's connection to Wild Bill Hickok

Martin Rodney and his sons were instrumental in the early settlement of Cape Girardeau and Mississippi counties in Missouri, and Lawrence County, Arkansas. The family remained prominent locally for nearly 200 years after arriving from Bourbon County, Kentucky in 1798. Sons Michael and Thomas S. were leading citizens in Cape Girardeau County, and Thomas S. married Maria Louisa Lorimier, daughter of Louis Lorimier. Son John surveyed and platted Charleston, Missouri, and was a Mississippi County pioneer. However, a story not told in this area involves a grandson, William Rodney Massie, a son of Peter Massie and Martin's daughter, Charlotte Rodney Massie.

Peter Massie came to Cape Girardeau County in time to serve in the War of 1812 and married Charlotte Rodney on March 3, 1814. In about 1816, the family relocated to an area along the Missouri River in present-day Gasconade County. There, in about 1830, one of their sons was born, William Rodney Massie. Young William and his brother, John, grew up on the river, and both became river boat pilots. William Massie became one of the best. In his prime, he captained and piloted steamboats from New Orleans to the upper Missouri River and tributaries, and was familiar with the Ohio, Arkansas and upper Mississippi.

Captain Massie made and lost several fortunes, and the quest for gold led him to his most interesting adventure. During the 1876 Black Hills Gold Rush, he left the boat he was piloting in Fort Benton, Montana, and headed to the gold fields. Massie failed to find gold, but he was able to enjoy one of his other favorite ventures -- playing poker. He joined a game in Deadwood, South Dakota, on Aug. 2, playing with an acquaintance, none other than William Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok.