A son’s birthday and his favorite foods

Happy 30th birthday to our son, Ross. I’m sure his special day will include lots of good food and desserts. Ross has a particular fondness for chocolate and peanut butter combinations and loves good, well-cooked meat.

For today, I have chosen a couple of recipes that I think Ross would enjoy and may be included in his birthday party.

Happy Birthday, Ross! May God bless you with many more.

Peanut Butter Brownie Pie

1 box brownie mix

1 box (4-serving size) vanilla instant pudding

1-1/2 cups cold milk

1/2 cup smooth peanut butter, divided

Nuts of your choosing, optional

1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed

Hot Fudge sauce

Prepare brownie batter as directed on package. Pour into 9-inch pie plate sprayed with cooking spray. Bake 25 minutes at 325 degrees or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely.

Scoop out center, leaving 1/2-inch-thick rim around edge and thin layer of brownie on bottom. Reserve removed pieces.

Beat pudding mix and milk with whisk 2 minutes. Add 1/3 cup peanut butter; mix well. Stir in whipped topping. Spoon into crust; top with reserved brownie pieces, that have been coarsely chopped.

Microwave remaining peanut butter in microwaveable bowl on high 1 minute.; stir.

Drizzle over pie.

Refrigerate for 2 hours or until pie is firm.

Finally, drizzle fudge along with the peanut butter and top off with chopped salted nuts.

Sink Your Teeth In Pork Tenderloin

1 pound boneless pork tenderloin (Check the exact weight of the pork tenderloin from the meat wrapper. It will determine how long to cook the tenderloin.)

Salt and pepper

Dry seasoning, of your choice (thyme, savory, rosemary, garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, or a mixture)

You will need a thermometer that has a wire that goes through the side of the oven door, to make sure this method is successful for you. Oven temperatures may not always be accurate so check the thermometer and adjust the cooking time if needed!

Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Remove tenderloin from the refrigerator. Season meat as desired (you may also marinate it overnight before cooking). Place seasoned meat in an uncovered roasting pan in the bottom 1/3 of your oven.

Bake exactly five and a half minutes per pound. Adjust according to your oven’s accuracy and heat retention.

Turn the oven off and do not open oven door for 45 minutes to one hour. When the thermometer shows that oven temperature is at 140 degrees, remove pork from oven, lightly cover with foil, and let rest five to 10 minutes to redistribute internal juices. The roast should be done, very slightly pink in the center, and very moist.

Note: It may take less than 45minutes or more than 1 hour – just trust the thermometer.

After resting 10 minutes, the roast should reach a safe 145degrees.

Chocolate Cupcake Cookies

Chocolate cupcake cookies are just plain fun — when you want a chocolatey cookie and fluffy frosting. We love these show-stopping cookies and don’t forget the chocolate sprinkles!

Cookie Dough:

1 cup melted butter (2 sticks)

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 1/4 cups flour

Chocolate Buttercream Frosting:

1 1/2 cups butter softened, 3 sticks

6-7 cups powdered sugar

1 cup baking cocoa

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

5-6 tablespoons milk

Chocolate sprinkles

Cookies: Melt two sticks of butter (1 cup) in the microwave. Combine melted butter and cocoa powder in a large mixing bowl or bowl of a stand mixer. Stir until smooth. Mix brown sugar and white sugar with the butter/cocoa mixture. Add eggs and vanilla. Mix in salt, baking soda, and flour. Cover bowl with plastic and chill dough for 45 minutes to one hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Scoop dough onto parchment paper lined cookie sheets using a medium cookie scoop (2 tablespoon size). Bake cookies for 10 minutes.

Let the cookies cool on a cookie sheet for a few minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Chocolate Frosting: Beat frosting ingredients on medium speed until mixed then turn the speed up to med-high or high and beat for two to three minutes, until fluffy.

You can spread the frosting over the cookies with a butterknife or pipe with a frosting tip. I think piping the frosting is faster and love how easy it is to add rosettes with a 2D piping tip.

To pipe a rosette simply start in the middle of the cookie with a star then continue to pipe, going in a circle until the cookie is covered. Sprinkle cookies with chocolate sprinkles.

Notes: Sprinkle chocolate sprinkles over the cookies and store them in an airtight container. The frosting will set up slightly as the cookies stand, enough to stack two cookies tall after a few hours.

Creamy Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

These delicious and easy Crab Stuffed Mushrooms are the perfect party appetizer or light supper. Use white button, cremini or portobellos for a main course.

12 medium button mushrooms or cremini mushrooms cleaned with stems removed and discarded

Olive oil spray

1 box (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup fresh breadcrumbs or panko breadcrumbs

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup finely chopped green onions

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2-3 tablespoons fresh chopped Italian parsley

1 cup cooked shelled crab, finely chopped (King crab is delicious)

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Lightly spray mushrooms with olive oil spray and arrange mushrooms cap side down on a baking sheet or baking dish. In a large bowl, stir the cream cheese, bread crumbs, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, green onions, Parmesan, parsley, and crab meat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.