A son’s birthday and his favorite foods

Happy 30th birthday to our son, Ross. I’m sure his special day will include lots of good food and desserts. Ross has a particular fondness for chocolate and peanut butter combinations and loves good, well-cooked meat.
For today, I have chosen a couple of recipes that I think Ross would enjoy and may be included in his birthday party.
Happy Birthday, Ross! May God bless you with many more.
Prepare brownie batter as directed on package. Pour into 9-inch pie plate sprayed with cooking spray. Bake 25 minutes at 325 degrees or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely.
Scoop out center, leaving 1/2-inch-thick rim around edge and thin layer of brownie on bottom. Reserve removed pieces.
Beat pudding mix and milk with whisk 2 minutes. Add 1/3 cup peanut butter; mix well. Stir in whipped topping. Spoon into crust; top with reserved brownie pieces, that have been coarsely chopped.
Microwave remaining peanut butter in microwaveable bowl on high 1 minute.; stir.
Drizzle over pie.
Refrigerate for 2 hours or until pie is firm.
Finally, drizzle fudge along with the peanut butter and top off with chopped salted nuts.
You will need a thermometer that has a wire that goes through the side of the oven door, to make sure this method is successful for you. Oven temperatures may not always be accurate so check the thermometer and adjust the cooking time if needed!
Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Remove tenderloin from the refrigerator. Season meat as desired (you may also marinate it overnight before cooking). Place seasoned meat in an uncovered roasting pan in the bottom 1/3 of your oven.
Bake exactly five and a half minutes per pound. Adjust according to your oven’s accuracy and heat retention.
Turn the oven off and do not open oven door for 45 minutes to one hour. When the thermometer shows that oven temperature is at 140 degrees, remove pork from oven, lightly cover with foil, and let rest five to 10 minutes to redistribute internal juices. The roast should be done, very slightly pink in the center, and very moist.
Note: It may take less than 45minutes or more than 1 hour – just trust the thermometer.
After resting 10 minutes, the roast should reach a safe 145degrees.
Chocolate cupcake cookies are just plain fun — when you want a chocolatey cookie and fluffy frosting. We love these show-stopping cookies and don’t forget the chocolate sprinkles!
Cookie Dough:
2 1/4 cups flour
Chocolate Buttercream Frosting:
Cookies: Melt two sticks of butter (1 cup) in the microwave. Combine melted butter and cocoa powder in a large mixing bowl or bowl of a stand mixer. Stir until smooth. Mix brown sugar and white sugar with the butter/cocoa mixture. Add eggs and vanilla. Mix in salt, baking soda, and flour. Cover bowl with plastic and chill dough for 45 minutes to one hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Scoop dough onto parchment paper lined cookie sheets using a medium cookie scoop (2 tablespoon size). Bake cookies for 10 minutes.
Let the cookies cool on a cookie sheet for a few minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Chocolate Frosting: Beat frosting ingredients on medium speed until mixed then turn the speed up to med-high or high and beat for two to three minutes, until fluffy.
You can spread the frosting over the cookies with a butterknife or pipe with a frosting tip. I think piping the frosting is faster and love how easy it is to add rosettes with a 2D piping tip.
To pipe a rosette simply start in the middle of the cookie with a star then continue to pipe, going in a circle until the cookie is covered. Sprinkle cookies with chocolate sprinkles.
Notes: Sprinkle chocolate sprinkles over the cookies and store them in an airtight container. The frosting will set up slightly as the cookies stand, enough to stack two cookies tall after a few hours.
These delicious and easy Crab Stuffed Mushrooms are the perfect party appetizer or light supper. Use white button, cremini or portobellos for a main course.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Lightly spray mushrooms with olive oil spray and arrange mushrooms cap side down on a baking sheet or baking dish. In a large bowl, stir the cream cheese, bread crumbs, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, green onions, Parmesan, parsley, and crab meat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Scoop about 1 1/2 tablespoons of the cream cheese mixture into each mushroom. Bake for 20 minutes. Turn the broiler on at the last minute of cooking to brown the tops lightly. Stay close by, as I have always found broilers unpredictable.
Note: You can add 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper or 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper for a little kick. You can precook your mushrooms for about two to three minutes. Turn them upside down on a rack and allow them to drain so they don't drip when you bite into them.
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese is a must. It has much better flavor than the stuff in the canister, so use it. And, fresh breadcrumbs are amazing in this recipe. You can always use croutons and crush them in a bag or a food processor. Most croutons have fewer preservatives and artificial ingredients than processed breadcrumbs.
This chocolate chip pudding cake is rich, moist and ultra chocolatey. Whip this up as a dessert, and your entire family will enjoy it!
In a large bowl, prepare the cake mix according to the box instructions: Add the cake mix, eggs, water and oil then whisk together until smooth.
Next, add the dry instant chocolate pudding mix, an additional 1/4 cup of vegetable oil and semi-sweet chocolate chips and combine thoroughly until all ingredients are incorporated.
Bake according to the directions on the box. You can make 24 cupcakes, two 8-inch rounds or bundt cake. You can choose to serve this cake cold if you want to, but there's just something ultra delicious about enjoying it warm. To reheat the cake, just microwave it for a few seconds until it gets a bit warm. Serve it with some hot fudge sauce on the top or with some vanilla ice cream on the side.
Notes: You can make the chocolate chip pudding cake in advance and refrigerate it for up to two days.
To make a lemony pudding cake, you can use yellow boxed cake mix and some lemon pudding, and for a banana pudding cake, you could use banana pudding mix.
This Poor Man's Prime Rib Recipe is seriously the best way to cook a roast. It makes an inexpensive piece of meat taste like prime rib! Tender and delicious!
Preheat the oven to 500 degrees.
Season the roast with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder; and place in a roasting pan or baking dish. Do not cover or add water.
Place the roast in the preheated oven. Reduce the temperature to 475 degrees. Roast for 21 minutes (seven minutes per pound) then turn off the oven and let the roast sit in the hot oven for 150 minutes. Do not open the door at all during this time!
Remove the roast from the oven, the internal temperature should have reached at least 145 degrees. Carve into thin slices to serve.
If you're a fan of cookies and cream, this Oreo Delight dessert will blow you away. It's a chocolatey stress-free treat that takes less than 30 minutes to make!
Base:
Cream Cheese Layer:
Chocolate Layer:
Top Layer:
Base: Add the Oreos to a food processor and run at high speed until the Oreos are blended into fine crumbs. Scoop out about 1/2 cup of crumbs and set them aside for the top of the dessert.
While running the processor at low speed, slowly pour in the melted butter, and continue running until well-mixed. (Stir the crumbs with a spatula or spoon, if desired, to make sure the crumbs are well coated in the butter.)
Press the crumbs into the base of an 8-inch square baking dish or pan, and set in the freezer while you make the cream cheese layer.
Cream Cheese Layer: In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth.
Fold in the whipped topping until well-mixed.
Spoon the cream cheese mixture over the Oreo crumb base, and spread evenly. Place in the refrigerator.
Chocolate Pudding Layer: Whisk the chocolate pudding and cold milk together in a medium or large bowl until thick. Pour over the cream cheese layer, and smooth out with a spatula.
Top Layer: Beat the heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar with an electric hand mixer until stiff and fluffy. Spread over the chocolate pudding with a spatula.
Sprinkle the reserved Oreo crumbs over the top, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for four to six hours, or until set.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking!
