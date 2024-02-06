A Missouri state symbol

The pawpaw is an understory tree native to Missouri. It's a safe bet to say the fruit of the pawpaw has been picked and eaten by the people of this land for hundreds of years. This made it a perfect choice to become Missouri's state fruit tree.

I photographed these pawpaw fruits growing wild along a country road July 9. They will ripen in late summer or autumn time. There are rather large seeds to navigate, but the fruits can be used in making desserts. The taste is similar to the taste of a banana.