A little of this and that

Tractor and fish

I worked on my 135 Massey and got it working, so I disked our big garden. Now we need to clean off two rows of tomatoes from last summer and disk where they are. When that is done we can put down some plastic and plant our onion plants and cabbage and Brussels sprouts and cauliflower. We also have some rainbow chard and kohlrabi to get planted.

A local store had fish days a couple weeks ago so I ordered a couple pounds of shiners. What I was wanting was some 1.5 to 2 inch minnows to use this spring for fishing for crappie. I like jigs but there are times when a minnow just works. I really miss Faust's up in Cape. I really hated when he had the accident and didn't make it. I miss his store but miss him as well. He was a nice guy. When we got the shiners they were from about 2 inches up to 4 inches. It would take a giant crappie to eat some of them. We dumped them in our stock tank or cattle watering tank. When I was little Mick and I'd bend a pen, tie on a string, bait the pen and catch us an overgrown minnow or sucker. That was fun. First catch and release I practiced.

Kittens

I went out this morning to feed the calves and the cats and noticed that Kitty Girl, my oldest high tunnel cat, looked considerable thinner than the night before. I figured she had some babies somewhere. I glanced in a box with straw in it that we had put in the one high tunnel. Yep it looked like baby kitties. Marge checked a little closer and she said there were three in it. Marge didn't touch them because Kittie Girl doesn't like that. She is a good momma and does a good job raising the babies, but she does get tired of them. So she weans them and abandons them a little too early. I think she assumes Marge and I will finish raising them for her. Worst part is she is right. Kittie Girl is a really pretty striped gray cat. Her coat just shines. Her mother is an ornery old heifer and Kittie Girl is as well. Both of them don't hesitate even an iota in showing another cat who is boss. Kind of interesting that Kittie Girl's momma looks just like her and acts just like her.

Roses

I spent most of a day last week fixing fence and spraying wild rose bushes and some lespedeza type stuff. It just grows everywhere. So I sprayed it and then in a couple weeks I'll spray it again if it shows signs of still being alive. Normally I don't spray this early but we are wanting to turn the steers back there and let them graze the grass. So I wanted the fence fixed but also wanting to spray without them being in the pasture. We are ready for them now. I've still got them shut up and still on hay and a little grain. Kind of waiting for the weather to warm up and the grass to get cranking.

Marge was gone most of one day last week, but she came home with a couple surprises for Duchess, my dog, and me. She had bought four or five pounds of good-looking turnips. Made our day. Duchess and I just love a good turnips all sliced up with a little Lawry's seasoning salt on it. Duchess will turn down a piece of apple or buttered bread and wait for a piece of turnip or cucumber. She also loves those little mini wheat cereals. Marge had also brought home several doughnuts. Don't eat very many doughnuts where they are so sweet and I have diabetes, but now and then I splurge. I like to let them sit for a couple days and get crunchy. I really prefer day-old doughnuts.

Well have a great week and enjoy the nice weather.