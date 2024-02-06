A lady of noble lineage

Of the many people I’ve read about, there are many ladies I would have loved to have known. Zerilda Byrnes is one of those ladies. The tales she could have shared about her life as a young girl growing up near the Neely’s Landing area among the Shawnee and Delaware tribes would have been fascinating.

Zerilda’s ancestry goes back to the birth of our nation. Her grandfather, Christopher Hays, from western Pennsylvania was a colonel in the Revolutionary War. Following the war, he came to Southeast Missouri and worked for his old friend, Col. George Morgan, in 1789 as a land surveyor at New Madrid.

Christopher, his wife, Eve (Clymer), and sons, John and George, later moved north to Louis Lorimier land about which they had heard. Eve was the daughter of George Clymer, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence from Pennsylvania. From Louis Houck’s historical books and the Territorial Land Records, we learn the Hays family received large parcels of the territory from Hubble Creek to the Mississippi River

Also, Zerilda’s grandfather was the first presiding judge of the Cape Girardeau District Common Pleas Court in 1804. He was a commissioner when the Cape Girardeau courthouse and jail were built. His son, John, was appointed the first sheriff of the district, 1805-22. He refused to use the jail, as he felt it was poorly constructed. Attention was given to the problems, and a more secure jail was constructed.