A different path

"I don't like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far."

That was Sen. Joe Biden's immediate reaction to Roe v. Wade in 1974. My, how the times have changed.

In many ways, Biden reflects the culture. Back in the day, Biden said that his opposition to Roe made him "about as liberal as your grandmother." Well, now our grandfather president is as radical as they get on abortion.

Earlier this year, a Washington Post profile of Biden's evolution on abortion suggested that "Biden's complex feelings on abortion -- an apparent discomfort, combined with a sense that the procedure should not be banned -- mirror those of many Americans."

But Biden now goes around talking about codifying Roe v. Wade, promoting legislation that would actually go beyond Roe. Even before Roe was struck down, pro-abortion states moved to expand abortion. Instead of helping women find the means to have their babies, such states are bent on encouraging women to kill their unborn children.

In Wisconsin, Wisconsin Right to Life wants to see an increase in support of women. How about promoting federal funding for women to be able to choose life? Abortion isn't "needed" if there aren't housing or financial constraints. We're a country that can figure out how to give women the ability to choose life, if we have the will. Remember Hillary Clinton's "It Takes a Village"? It's possible to work together to support women and families, we just have to buckle down and do it.

Michael Wear, a proud pro-life Democrat, was a faith adviser to President Barack Obama. In the days after the Supreme Court's decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, he proposed a compromise on abortion that would nationally ban most post-viability abortions, keep federal funding from abortion, and protect conscience rights, among other things. It would protect states that want to do more to protect the unborn, as Wisconsin does. That's something both sides of the aisle could talk about if we had a more reasonable politics.