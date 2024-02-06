A cross to carry

We are blessed to live in the United States of America. Christians attend churches without fear of being arrested. We have free access to Bibles and religious materials. It is usually when we take our religious beliefs from our place of worship into the marketplace that we see opposition.
Sometimes we hear of Christians facing persecution in schools and businesses. You do not have to search long to find examples. A man was recently removed from a mall for wearing a "Jesus Saves" T-shirt.
When Christianity is rejected as the moral foundation, other beliefs take its place -- many are incompatible with biblical Christianity. There is a spiritual battle for the hearts and minds of our children. Parents need to be aware and prepared to invest in their children's spiritual well-being.
The person of Jesus and his crucifixion are a matter of history; he is not a fictional character. However, we must decide to believe in the Jesus of the Bible, or we will accept a counterfeit version of Jesus.
He tells his disciples about the things that will take place. "From that time Jesus began to show his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things from the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and on the third day be raised." Matthew 16:21.
Earlier in the same chapter, Peter makes the proclamation that Jesus is the Christ (Messiah), the Son of the living God. But when he hears Jesus' prediction about being killed, Peter rebukes him. In other words, he tells Jesus that he is mistaken, and the disciples will never allow Jesus to be crucified.
Considering the praise Peter has just received from Jesus, his next statement is shocking. Jesus says to Peter, "Get behind me, Satan! You are a hindrance to me. For you are not setting your mind on the things of God, but on the things of man." Matthew 16:23.
Do you relate to Peter? One moment he gets the right answer and is called the "Rock". And the next moment he is compared to the devil. A great answer is followed by a terrible answer. This brings back flashbacks of school for many of us.
What Peter is saying reflects a faulty understanding of the cross of Christ. Crucifixion is not something that happened beyond Jesus' control. He came to earth to be the substitutionary sacrificial lamb of God. His death was for the atonement. In other words, Jesus died so that we would not have to go to Hell and be punished for our sins. He shed his blood to cover the sin of all who call on his name and believe in him.
Jesus goes on to teach the principle of self-denial. This is the opposite of self-gratification which is at the heart of our modern culture. He says, "If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it. For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul? Or what shall a man give in return for his soul?"
In other words, following Jesus will cost you something.
Ultimately, we have everything to gain and nothing to lose, but our eternal reward is in heaven. Those who suffer for Jesus in this life will be glorified, those who face injustice will be justified, those who take a stand for righteousness will be sanctified.
Peter said he would not let Jesus face crucifixion, but he ends up denying the Lord three times. After the resurrection, Jesus restores Peter and forgives him. Peter's testimony, "You are the Christ," is the Church's foundation.
The disciples scattered during the arrest of Jesus, but after his resurrection, they became bold witnesses and most of them died as martyrs for Christ.
Will we keep religious freedom in the USA? Will we stand firm in our Christian faith if persecution comes? We all have a cross to bear, but those who suffer for Christ will reign victoriously with Jesus in Heaven.
