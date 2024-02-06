A cross to carry

We are blessed to live in the United States of America. Christians attend churches without fear of being arrested. We have free access to Bibles and religious materials. It is usually when we take our religious beliefs from our place of worship into the marketplace that we see opposition.

Sometimes we hear of Christians facing persecution in schools and businesses. You do not have to search long to find examples. A man was recently removed from a mall for wearing a "Jesus Saves" T-shirt.

When Christianity is rejected as the moral foundation, other beliefs take its place -- many are incompatible with biblical Christianity. There is a spiritual battle for the hearts and minds of our children. Parents need to be aware and prepared to invest in their children's spiritual well-being.

The person of Jesus and his crucifixion are a matter of history; he is not a fictional character. However, we must decide to believe in the Jesus of the Bible, or we will accept a counterfeit version of Jesus.

He tells his disciples about the things that will take place. "From that time Jesus began to show his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things from the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and on the third day be raised." Matthew 16:21.

Earlier in the same chapter, Peter makes the proclamation that Jesus is the Christ (Messiah), the Son of the living God. But when he hears Jesus' prediction about being killed, Peter rebukes him. In other words, he tells Jesus that he is mistaken, and the disciples will never allow Jesus to be crucified.

Considering the praise Peter has just received from Jesus, his next statement is shocking. Jesus says to Peter, "Get behind me, Satan! You are a hindrance to me. For you are not setting your mind on the things of God, but on the things of man." Matthew 16:23.