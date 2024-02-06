By Jeff Long

Keeping a civil tongue in your head is easier said than done. Thanks to social media, principally Facebook, each of us can now express virtually unfiltered thoughts to the world.

In the past few days, I have unfollowed several of my FB friends -- good people all, but who seem to follow the principle of "ready-fire-aim" when it comes to expressing their thoughts.

There is little logic to many of these posts, with the expression of anger and vitriol the only seeming intent. Trump good or Trump bad. Hillary good, Hillary bad. Obama good, Obama bad.

Choose your character, and Facebook is your forum either to exalt or destroy.

Alas, in my experience of living, it has always been so. The only thing that has changed is the medium of expression.

What follows is an excerpt of a column written for my college newspaper nearly 37 years ago. It was penned following an American-Soviet debate in which I was a scheduled participant.

Unfortunately, someone came to that event in April 1980 with no desire to listen, but only to rant. To wit, here is part of my long-ago article. Forgive the righteous tone, dear reader. I was only 21 at the time:

We sharpen the ax in anticipation. The ideological sword will be swung, no matter what the cost. Yet the moment we swing that cutting edge indiscriminately, we show our ignorance.

It seems there is always a single extremist who will mar the logical discussion of issues.

One man in particular, who shall remain nameless, came as an audience member to the college last night with ax raised high, with blade finely honed, and with the almighty on his side.