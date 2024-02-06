A Christian response to evil

If you are like me, you are having a hard time coping with recent events. We live in a fallen world that is wrecked by sin. If we expect utopia, we will always be disappointed. However, I had hoped that the images of people burning down their cities was a thing of the past. I thought we were all united around "staying home" to save each other's lives from the coronavirus. Now, after the killing of George Floyd, civil unrest is again plaguing our cities. At the time of this writing, at least 11 people have been murdered during these riots -- mostly African-Americans, according to the Associated Press.
Before I go on, I want to let you know that I have five precious African-American males in my family. I do not know what I would do if anything happened to any of them. Yes, I admit that I am concerned about how they would handle getting stopped by the police. When I hear stories of joggers getting killed for being in the wrong neighborhood, I can picture their faces. I pray that they do not end up being harmed by anyone, regardless of race. I hope that they will always love Jesus and make good choices. Their lives matter a great deal to me. I believe the riots will make their lives worse, not better.
How do we respond to evil people as Christians? I do not believe we repay evil with evil. Let us consider some Scripture passages that give us instruction:
Romans 12:19 (ESV)
"Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, "Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord."
James 1:19--20 (ESV)
"Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God."
Ephesians 4:31--32 (ESV)
"Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice. Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you."
2 Timothy 3:1--5 (ESV)
"But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, 5 having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people."
1 Peter 3:8--9 (ESV)
"Finally, all of you, have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind. Do not repay evil for evil or reviling for reviling, but on the contrary, bless, for to this you were called, that you may obtain a blessing."
Ephesians 6:12 (ESV)
"For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places."
That last verse is the key to this situation. There is a spiritual battle taking place. Like many have said, we have a sin problem not a skin problem. As Americans, we value our right to protest, but that does not give us the right to destroy the life or property of others. Those who seek to kill and destroy are doing the work of the devil. Those who are doing what they can to raise awareness to end racism are doing a noble work. The two are not the same.
