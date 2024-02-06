A Christian response to evil

If you are like me, you are having a hard time coping with recent events. We live in a fallen world that is wrecked by sin. If we expect utopia, we will always be disappointed. However, I had hoped that the images of people burning down their cities was a thing of the past. I thought we were all united around "staying home" to save each other's lives from the coronavirus. Now, after the killing of George Floyd, civil unrest is again plaguing our cities. At the time of this writing, at least 11 people have been murdered during these riots -- mostly African-Americans, according to the Associated Press.

Before I go on, I want to let you know that I have five precious African-American males in my family. I do not know what I would do if anything happened to any of them. Yes, I admit that I am concerned about how they would handle getting stopped by the police. When I hear stories of joggers getting killed for being in the wrong neighborhood, I can picture their faces. I pray that they do not end up being harmed by anyone, regardless of race. I hope that they will always love Jesus and make good choices. Their lives matter a great deal to me. I believe the riots will make their lives worse, not better.

How do we respond to evil people as Christians? I do not believe we repay evil with evil. Let us consider some Scripture passages that give us instruction:

Romans 12:19 (ESV)

"Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, "Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord."

James 1:19--20 (ESV)

"Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God."

Ephesians 4:31--32 (ESV)