A binary choice for people of faith

After Richard Nixon left the White House in disgrace nearly half a century ago, he gave a series of interviews to British journalist David Frost.

In those hours of Frost-Nixon conversations, a telling comment by the nation's 37th president emerged.

"When the president does it, that means it is not illegal," Nixon said at the time.

It's worth parsing those words to see where they might lead.

America doesn't have royalty; there are no kings and queens. no absolute monarchs, in the U.S.

Everyone in this land is accountable to somebody else.

All of this perhaps rambling preamble leads me to my own comment which, in its own way, is telling about my own approach to leadership and represents a binary choice -- meaning you've got to choose one option or the other.

"We are either a nation governed by the divine right of kings, or we follow the rule of law."

Savior's input

Jesus is imaged in Christian tradition as a king.

Indeed, the Lord told Roman governor Pontius Pilate, according to St. John's gospel, "my kingdom is not of this world." (John 18:36)

Just prior to my arrival in Cape Girardeau in 2005, I led a church mission trip to the Czech Republic.