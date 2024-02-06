In a movie theater, I like to stay until the very end of the credits. I can't jump up from a film and immediately enter back into normal life when I have been deeply affected by a piece of art I've given two hours of my life to; I need the transition time to usher me back into the space around me before being sent back out into the world. It's important to appreciate every person who poured their life's time into creating the movie, honoring their name across the screen; someone put thought into how the credits would be experienced, and often there is interesting music and art that close the film. You can learn a lot about how movies are made by reading the credits.

Regardless, I've noticed most people in a theater rush out of the room as soon as the last scene ends.

Recently, though, I saw "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," the fictive film about Mr. Rogers' friendship with cynical journalist Lloyd Vogel. Halfway through the end credits, I turned around from my front-row seat and was deeply moved by what I saw: there were still approximately 20 people in the theater, standing and watching the credits roll.

It was a testament to the quality of the film, I believe, to the kind of media our society actually craves: media that asks us to be better than we were when we entered.