A 200-year-old crime: The murder of Mrs. Jane Burns

Four months after Boyce's trial, on Aug. 16, 1820, Mrs. Burns was home alone. The events that ensued are lost to history, but we know a Shawnee, called by the local people "Little George," from the Apple Creek village came to the cabin at one point. He killed Mrs. Burns and fled. Once discoverers of the crime raised the alarm, the authorities demanded that the head man of the Shawnee village deliver the perpetrator.

The Shawnee leader, possibly Wapapilethe, dispatched a party to find him. He had fled to Arkansas, and the pursuers captured him on Crowley's Ridge. They killed him, decapitated him, and brought his head to Jackson in a sack. According to Louis Houck's "History of Missouri," the head was stuck on a pole near the Burns place and remained there until it rotted down. The Shawnee claimed a man named Boyce hired Little George to murder Burns.

One thing is certain. Thomas Boyce had a motive to murder Andrew and Jane Burns because of the slander conviction. However, there was no evidence other than hearsay. The "hired gun" was dead, Indians could not testify in court in any event, and no one came forward with information. The State of Missouri filed no charges, and no mention of the crime appears in available records after the execution of Little George. The Shawnee of the Apple Creek village headed further west after ongoing harassment increased following Missouri Statehood in 1821. Boyce appears to have moved south to New Madrid County.

Andrew Burns sold the remainder of his land near Jackson in 1822, after he moved with many of his children to Perry County. He remarried and lived out his days near his sons.