All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FaithOctober 16, 2024

Hurtgen: Harvard's 86-year study finds relationships are key to thriving

Study reveals relationships, not wealth or success, are key to happiness and thriving. Discover how mutual affection, common purpose, and boundaries shape our well-being.

story image illustation
Robert Hurtgen
Robert Hurtgen

The longest study of human development and flourishing began in 1938 at Harvard University to observe what causes humans to flourish and be happy. For the past eighty-six years, researchers have observed a spectrum of men and women from various social, economic, political, and religious backgrounds and positions with the one aim of determining what causes some people to be happy and others not.

The grand assumption is one’s happiness is directly tied to health, emotions, genetics, and success in work or hobbies. Certainly, those factors are influential. The researchers have observed, however, that those are not the keys to thriving, longevity, and happiness. The critical component of human thriving and happiness is the ability to develop and maintain relationships.

What the researchers have observed is not new information. Perhaps earth-shattering because of its simplicity, but certainly not unknown. In the Bible, we see relationships as the primary influence upon thriving or demise. One example extends from Romans 16, in which we can draw traits contributing to your happiness.

First, we see mutual affection. Among the long list of men and women, named and unnamed, is a shared love. Paul, writing from a prison cell, was not imprisoned by his circumstances because of the affection he shared. Your ability to thrive is directly tied to the capacity to develop and maintain affectionate relationships.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Second, we see relationships are built around a common purpose. Finding others who possess a shared team, a common task, or a mutual mission unites us with them. The men and women of Romans 16 labored together for the common purpose of sharing and living the certainty of forgiveness and assurance of heaven found in Jesus Christ. Finding your people brings unity.

Last but not final, the list demonstrates the priority of establishing boundaries. The chapter's latter lines warn against those focused on satisfying their appetites. Paul warns the men and women he loves to be wary and avoid those who consume others, are divisive and are obstreperous. Healthy and thriving relationships can only be so when healthy boundaries are drawn and maintained.

Developing and maintaining relationships is critical to navigating your unknown future. People who love you unconditionally. People who you turn to in times of trouble and celebration. People united around a common purpose. Your ability to develop and maintain relationships are essential to your happiness and thriving.

Robert Hurtgen is a husband, father, minister and writer. Read more of him at robhurtgen.wordpress.com.

Story Tags
Rob Hurtgen
Advertisement
Related
FaithOct. 12
Wasson: No condemnation
FaithOct. 11
Vatican synod is opening the door a bit wider for Catholic w...
FaithOct. 10
Beyond the field: SEMO QB Paxton DeLaurent gives inspiring t...
FaithOct. 9
Survivor Stories: Pastor Ben Porter uses past experience of ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Seeing and Being Seen Through a Cape Girardeau Photographer's Eyes: Dwight Prater on life behind the lens
FaithOct. 8
Seeing and Being Seen Through a Cape Girardeau Photographer's Eyes: Dwight Prater on life behind the lens
Shuck: Noticing God's miracles
FaithOct. 4
Shuck: Noticing God's miracles
It's a 'very difficult time' for U.S. Jews as High Holy Days and Oct. 7 anniversary coincide
FaithSep. 30
It's a 'very difficult time' for U.S. Jews as High Holy Days and Oct. 7 anniversary coincide
Sikeston church continues longtime tradition of feeding Cotton Carnival workers with homecooked meal
FaithSep. 29
Sikeston church continues longtime tradition of feeding Cotton Carnival workers with homecooked meal
Hurtgen: Who are you becoming?
FaithSep. 27
Hurtgen: Who are you becoming?
Wasson: When does the corruption end?
FaithSep. 27
Wasson: When does the corruption end?
Vouchers ease start-up stress for churches seeing demand for more Christian schools
FaithSep. 23
Vouchers ease start-up stress for churches seeing demand for more Christian schools
Are Trump and Harris particularly Christian? That's not what most Americans would say: AP-NORC poll
FaithSep. 22
Are Trump and Harris particularly Christian? That's not what most Americans would say: AP-NORC poll
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy