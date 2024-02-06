The longest study of human development and flourishing began in 1938 at Harvard University to observe what causes humans to flourish and be happy. For the past eighty-six years, researchers have observed a spectrum of men and women from various social, economic, political, and religious backgrounds and positions with the one aim of determining what causes some people to be happy and others not.

The grand assumption is one’s happiness is directly tied to health, emotions, genetics, and success in work or hobbies. Certainly, those factors are influential. The researchers have observed, however, that those are not the keys to thriving, longevity, and happiness. The critical component of human thriving and happiness is the ability to develop and maintain relationships.

What the researchers have observed is not new information. Perhaps earth-shattering because of its simplicity, but certainly not unknown. In the Bible, we see relationships as the primary influence upon thriving or demise. One example extends from Romans 16, in which we can draw traits contributing to your happiness.

First, we see mutual affection. Among the long list of men and women, named and unnamed, is a shared love. Paul, writing from a prison cell, was not imprisoned by his circumstances because of the affection he shared. Your ability to thrive is directly tied to the capacity to develop and maintain affectionate relationships.