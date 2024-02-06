All sections
CommunityDecember 16, 2024

Photo gallery: Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash

Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash, an annual fundraiser by Ryan Eftink, has raised over $1 million for Toys for Tots, benefiting children in five Southeast Missouri counties. This year's event was held on Dec. 13.

Craig Conpas of Cape Girardeau, left, and Ryan Eftink of Cape Girardeau, the event’s original founder, reflect on 22 years of Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash. This toy fundraiser began in Eftink’s own home and has since raised more than $1 million to support Toys for Tots and serve children across five counties.
Craig Conpas of Cape Girardeau, left, and Ryan Eftink of Cape Girardeau, the event’s original founder, reflect on 22 years of Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash. This toy fundraiser began in Eftink’s own home and has since raised more than $1 million to support Toys for Tots and serve children across five counties. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com
A big meal was part of the event.
A big meal was part of the event.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com
Attendees enjoy the fellowship of the fundraising event.
Attendees enjoy the fellowship of the fundraising event.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com
Sky Smith and Carrie Vance from Cape Girardeau come prepared for festive cheer in Christmas sweaters at Spectrum Record Lounge, one of the many downtown stops during the bash.
Sky Smith and Carrie Vance from Cape Girardeau come prepared for festive cheer in Christmas sweaters at Spectrum Record Lounge, one of the many downtown stops during the bash. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com
Amber Vandeeven of Sikeston entertains the crowd with her vocals at Ebb & Flow Fermentations.
Amber Vandeeven of Sikeston entertains the crowd with her vocals at Ebb & Flow Fermentations. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com
Jason Heeter and Jessie Schupbach of Cape Girardeau perform a lively set at Many Good Things, adding to the night’s celebratory vibe.
Jason Heeter and Jessie Schupbach of Cape Girardeau perform a lively set at Many Good Things, adding to the night’s celebratory vibe. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com
Jessica Yeo of Cape Girardeau holds a donated toy, emphasizing the true purpose of the event. She has volunteered for Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash for at least five years.
Jessica Yeo of Cape Girardeau holds a donated toy, emphasizing the true purpose of the event. She has volunteered for Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash for at least five years. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com
Benjamin Smith delivers a captivating performance at Blue Diamond Sports Bar.
Benjamin Smith delivers a captivating performance at Blue Diamond Sports Bar.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com
Tom Blattel of Cape Girardeau celebrates the night at Blush Wine Bar, with music from Todd Mayberry & Aja Reutzel creating a festive atmosphere in the background.
Tom Blattel of Cape Girardeau celebrates the night at Blush Wine Bar, with music from Todd Mayberry & Aja Reutzel creating a festive atmosphere in the background. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com
Downtown Cape Girardeau transforms into a vibrant hub during Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash, uniting community members as they raise funds for area children.
Downtown Cape Girardeau transforms into a vibrant hub during Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash, uniting community members as they raise funds for area children.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com

An annual fundraiser, begun by Ryan Eftink of Cape Girardeau, has raise more than $1 million to support Toys for Tots and serve children across five counties in Southeast Missouri,

This year's event was Friday, Dec. 13, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Cape Girardeau.

