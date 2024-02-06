Photo gallery: Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash

An annual fundraiser, begun by Ryan Eftink of Cape Girardeau, has raise more than $1 million to support Toys for Tots and serve children across five counties in Southeast Missouri,
This year's event was Friday, Dec. 13, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Cape Girardeau.
