Photo gallery: Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash

Craig Conpas of Cape Girardeau, left, and Ryan Eftink of Cape Girardeau, the event’s original founder, reflect on 22 years of Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash. This toy fundraiser began in Eftink’s own home and has since raised more than $1 million to support Toys for Tots and serve children across five counties. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com

A big meal was part of the event. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com

Attendees enjoy the fellowship of the fundraising event. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com

Sky Smith and Carrie Vance from Cape Girardeau come prepared for festive cheer in Christmas sweaters at Spectrum Record Lounge, one of the many downtown stops during the bash. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com

Amber Vandeeven of Sikeston entertains the crowd with her vocals at Ebb & Flow Fermentations. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com

Jason Heeter and Jessie Schupbach of Cape Girardeau perform a lively set at Many Good Things, adding to the night’s celebratory vibe. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com

Jessica Yeo of Cape Girardeau holds a donated toy, emphasizing the true purpose of the event. She has volunteered for Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash for at least five years. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com

Benjamin Smith delivers a captivating performance at Blue Diamond Sports Bar. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com

Tom Blattel of Cape Girardeau celebrates the night at Blush Wine Bar, with music from Todd Mayberry & Aja Reutzel creating a festive atmosphere in the background. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com