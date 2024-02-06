Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist

Jacob Burch, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, is the newest member of Cape Gastroenterology Specialists, a Saint Francis Medical Partner at 28 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Burch completed his fellowship in 2024 at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Michigan. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
