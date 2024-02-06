All sections
BusinessOctober 21, 2024

Cape chamber event to focus on election processes

A Cape Girardeau chamber event on Oct. 23 will spotlight election processes with insights from County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Advocacy Coffee event is planned for 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. It is planned for the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. This event will be free to attend.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers will discuss processes for the upcoming Nov. 5 election.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

