WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday pledged billions of euros for flood recovery for Central European countries that suffered enormous damage to infrastructure and housing during the curent flooding that has claimed 24 lives in the region.

Von der Leyen paid a quick visit to flood-damaged region in southeastern Poland and met with the government heads of the affected countries — Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

She said funds will be quickly available for repair from the EU’s solidarity fund. But saying it would not be enough in the face of enormous destruction, she also pledged 10 billion euros from what is called the cohesion fund for most urgent repairs.

She said no contribution from the individual countries would be required for the money to be released and stressed that in the crisis situation swift action was required.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A massive flood wave moving across Central Europe threatened new areas after claiming 24 lives, raising concerns among residents and officials and prompting European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen to plan a visit to the region Thursday.

Heavy rains also caused flooding and evacuation of some 1,000 people in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. In Central Europe, the receding waters revealed the scale of the destruction caused by exceptionally heavy rains that began a week ago.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said one more person was reported killed on Thursday in the country's hard-hit northeast, bringing the death toll there to five. There were also seven deaths each in Poland and Romania, and five in Austria — with the overall death toll in the affected countries now at 24.

Authorities deployed troops to help. In the northeastern Czech Republic, soldiers joined firefighters and other emergency crews to help with the recovery efforts. Army helicopters distributed humanitarian aid while soldiers were building temporary bridges in place of those swept away.

Some 400 people remained in evacuation centers in the regional capital of Ostrava, unable to return home. In the southwest, near the border with Austria, the water level of the Luznice River reached an extreme level but the evacuation of 1,000 people in the town of Veseli nad Luznici was not necessary for the moment, officials said.

Cleanup efforts were also underway in Austria, where flooding washed away roads and led to landslides and bridge damage. Firefighters and soldiers pumped water and mud out of houses and disposed of damaged furniture, broadcaster ORF quoted fire department spokesperson Klaus Stebal as saying.

The governor of Lower Austria province, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, said reconstruction was expected to take years, according to the Austria Press Agency.

The Vienna public transport company has had to pump almost a million liters (260,000 gallons) of water since last weekend.

Ten towns and areas were still inaccessible on Thursday, APA reported.