WorldSeptember 19, 2024

EU chief visits flood-stricken region in Europe and pledges billions in swift aid

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday pledged billions of euros for flood recovery for Central European countries that suffered enormous damage to infrastructure and housing during the curent flooding that has claimed 24 lives in the region.

MONIKA SCISLOWSKA, Associated Press
The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)
The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)
The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)
The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds a news briefing on flood protection developments in the press room of the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds a news briefing on flood protection developments in the press room of the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows flooded homes and businesses following heavy rains in Kravare, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)
This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows flooded homes and businesses following heavy rains in Kravare, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows flooded homes and fields following record rains in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)
This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows flooded homes and fields following record rains in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
General view of the Parliament building as the Danube river floods its banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
General view of the Parliament building as the Danube river floods its banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The reflection of the Parliament building seen in the metro station protected by sandbags after the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
The reflection of the Parliament building seen in the metro station protected by sandbags after the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks down to a metro station protected by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
A man walks down to a metro station protected by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk next to a metro station surrounded by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
People walk next to a metro station surrounded by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk by a metro station protected by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
People walk by a metro station protected by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch the Danube river as it floods it's banks in central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
People watch the Danube river as it floods it's banks in central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A workers walks down to a metro station protected by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
A workers walks down to a metro station protected by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch the Danube river as it floods its banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
People watch the Danube river as it floods its banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker walks by a closed metro station protected by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
A worker walks by a closed metro station protected by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers try to pump away water after flooding in Faenza, in the region of Emilia Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)
Workers try to pump away water after flooding in Faenza, in the region of Emilia Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows damages after the flooding in southwestern Poland, Ladek Zdroj, Poland, on Thursday, Sept. 19 , 2024. (Tomasz Fijolek/KG PSP via AP)
This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows damages after the flooding in southwestern Poland, Ladek Zdroj, Poland, on Thursday, Sept. 19 , 2024. (Tomasz Fijolek/KG PSP via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows damages after the flooding in southwestern Poland, Ladek Zdroj, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Tomasz Fijolek/KG PSP via AP)
This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows damages after the flooding in southwestern Poland, Ladek Zdroj, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Tomasz Fijolek/KG PSP via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows damages after the flooding in southwestern Poland, Ladek Zdroj, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Tomasz Fijolek/KG PSP via AP)
This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows damages after the flooding in southwestern Poland, Ladek Zdroj, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Tomasz Fijolek/KG PSP via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows damages after the flooding in southwestern Poland, Ladek Zdroj, Poland, on Thursday, Sept. 19 , 2024. (Grzegorz Rozanski/KG PSP via AP)
This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows damages after the flooding in southwestern Poland, Ladek Zdroj, Poland, on Thursday, Sept. 19 , 2024. (Grzegorz Rozanski/KG PSP via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of a damaged house after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A view of a damaged house after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of a damaged village of Mikulovice as residents return to clean after recent floods in Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A view of a damaged village of Mikulovice as residents return to clean after recent floods in Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man throws damaged goods and furniture off a house as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A man throws damaged goods and furniture off a house as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of damaged houses after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A view of damaged houses after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of a damaged house after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A view of a damaged house after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A young man throws a piece of wood as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A young man throws a piece of wood as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man barrows out mud as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A man barrows out mud as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Residents clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks cross a river as residents return to clean up after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A man walks cross a river as residents return to clean up after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman stands by a river as residents return to clean up after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A woman stands by a river as residents return to clean up after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Von der Leyen paid a quick visit to flood-damaged region in southeastern Poland and met with the government heads of the affected countries — Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

She said funds will be quickly available for repair from the EU’s solidarity fund. But saying it would not be enough in the face of enormous destruction, she also pledged 10 billion euros from what is called the cohesion fund for most urgent repairs.

She said no contribution from the individual countries would be required for the money to be released and stressed that in the crisis situation swift action was required.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A massive flood wave moving across Central Europe threatened new areas after claiming 24 lives, raising concerns among residents and officials and prompting European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen to plan a visit to the region Thursday.

Heavy rains also caused flooding and evacuation of some 1,000 people in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. In Central Europe, the receding waters revealed the scale of the destruction caused by exceptionally heavy rains that began a week ago.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said one more person was reported killed on Thursday in the country's hard-hit northeast, bringing the death toll there to five. There were also seven deaths each in Poland and Romania, and five in Austria — with the overall death toll in the affected countries now at 24.

Authorities deployed troops to help. In the northeastern Czech Republic, soldiers joined firefighters and other emergency crews to help with the recovery efforts. Army helicopters distributed humanitarian aid while soldiers were building temporary bridges in place of those swept away.

Some 400 people remained in evacuation centers in the regional capital of Ostrava, unable to return home. In the southwest, near the border with Austria, the water level of the Luznice River reached an extreme level but the evacuation of 1,000 people in the town of Veseli nad Luznici was not necessary for the moment, officials said.

Cleanup efforts were also underway in Austria, where flooding washed away roads and led to landslides and bridge damage. Firefighters and soldiers pumped water and mud out of houses and disposed of damaged furniture, broadcaster ORF quoted fire department spokesperson Klaus Stebal as saying.

The governor of Lower Austria province, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, said reconstruction was expected to take years, according to the Austria Press Agency.

The Vienna public transport company has had to pump almost a million liters (260,000 gallons) of water since last weekend.

Ten towns and areas were still inaccessible on Thursday, APA reported.

In Hungary, flood waters continued to rise Thursday as authorities closed roads and rail stations. Ferries along the Danube River halted. In the capital, Budapest, water spilled over the city’s lower quays and threatened to reach tram and metro lines. Some transport services were suspended.

Further upriver, in a region known as the Danube Bend, homes and restaurants near the riverbanks were inundated as officials and volunteers continued to place sandbags to reinforce levees.

Nearly 6,000 professionals, including members of Hungary’s water authority and military, were mobilized, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said at a news conference Thursday. Inmates from prisons were also mobilized to help fill sandbags, Orbán said.

The Danube rose and by Thursday morning stood at 771 centimeters, approaching the 891-centimeter record set during major flooding in 2013.

In southwestern Poland, the high waters reached the city of Wroclaw and a stretched-out wave was expected to take many hours, even days to pass, exerting pressure on the embankments.

The water level on the Oder River just before Wroclaw was 6.4 meters (21 feet), some 2 meters (6.5 feet) above alarm levels but still significantly lower compared to the disastrous flooding in 1997.

In two most-affected towns — Stronie Slaskie and Ladek-Zdroj — tap water and power were restored, said Gen. Michal Kamieniecki, who was put in charge of the recovery operations there after an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Donald Tusk for help the day before by a young woman identified only as Katarzyna.

As concerns mounted, Tusk invited von der Leyen to Wroclaw to see the situation first hand. Government leaders from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria were also to be part of the visit on Thursday.

In Italy, about a thousand residents were evacuated in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna after it was hit by torrential rains and severe flooding overnight, authorities said Thursday.

Rivers flooded in three of the region’s provinces — Ravenna, Bologna and Forlì-Cesena — as local mayors asked people to stay on the upper floors or leave their houses. Those areas had been already hit by devastating floods in May 2023, when more than 20 rivers overflowed, killing 17 people and causing billions of euros in damages.

Italy’s vice minister for transport and infrastructure, Galeazzo Bignami, said at a news conference Thursday that two people were reported missing in Bagnocavallo, in the Ravenna province.

At least 800 residents in Ravenna and almost 200 in Bologna province spent the night in shelters, schools and sports centers as local rivers overflowed.

Trains were suspended and schools closed while residents have been advised to avoid travel and work from home where possible.

___

Associated Press writers Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, Karel Janicek in Prague and Giada Zampano in Rome contributed to this report.

