WorldDecember 12, 2024

Rights group accuses Russian mercenaries of abuses against civilians in Mali

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Mali's armed forces, supported by Russian mercenaries, committed abuses against civilians since the

MARK BANCHEREAU, Associated Press
FILE - This undated photograph released in April 2022 by France's military shows Russian mercenaries boarding a helicopter in northern Mali. (French Army via AP, File)
FILE - This undated photograph released in April 2022 by France's military shows Russian mercenaries boarding a helicopter in northern Mali. (French Army via AP, File)

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Mali’s armed forces, supported by Russian mercenaries, committed abuses against civilians since the withdrawal of a U.N. peacekeeping mission late last year, Human Rights Watch said in a report released Thursday.

Malian armed forces and the Russia-backed Wagner Group deliberately killed at least 32 civilians, including seven in a drone strike, kidnapped four others, and burned at least 100 homes in towns and villages in central and northern Mali since May, the rights group said.

Human Rights Watch also accused jihadi groups in the region of having summarily executed at least 47 civilians and displaced thousands of people since June. It said the groups burned thousands of houses and looted livestock, which is vital to the survival of the nomadic communities in the region.

“The Malian army with the Wagner Group and Islamist armed groups have been targeting civilians and their property in violation of the laws of war,” Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Sahel researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in the report.

Mali, along with its neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger, has for over a decade battled an insurgency fought by jihadi groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Following military coups in all three nations in recent years, the ruling juntas have expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance.

Wagner has been present in Mali since late 2021 following a military coup, replacing French troops and international peacekeepers to help fight the militants. At the same time, the mercenary group has been accused of helping to carry out raids and drone strikes that have killed civilians.

In December last year, the United Nations ended its decade long peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA following the government’s request that alleged the force was inadequate to respond to the insurgency.

“Since MINUSMA left Mali a year ago, it has been extremely difficult to get comprehensive information on abuses, and we are deeply concerned that the situation is even worse than reported,” Allegrozzi said.

____

Follow AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

