BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Thursday in Asia after Wall Street resumed its upward climb, as an update on inflation appeared to clear the way for more help for the economy from the Federal Reserve.

Chinese shares rose as leaders met in Beijing to set economic plans and targets for the coming year. The government announced plans to expand trial private pension programs to the entire country, beginning Dec. 15.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.7% to 20,501.14 and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.6% to 3,454.52.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index advanced 1.3% to 39,897.13, led by buying of technology shares. Advantest Corp., which makes equipment for testing computer chips, gained 4.6%, while chip maker Tokyo Electron was up 0.7%.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,464.00, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia edged 0.2% lower.

Taiwan's Taiex climbed 0.7% and the Sensex in India was little changed. The SET in Bangkok picked up 0.3%.

U.S. stock indexes resumed climbing on Wednesday after an update on inflation appeared to clear the way for more help for the economy from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to break its first two-day losing streak in nearly a month and finished at 6,084.19. Big Tech stocks helped drive the Nasdaq composite up 1.8% to 20,034.89. It was its first close above 20,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, dipped 0.2% to 44,148.56.

Inflation in the U.S. ticked up to 2.7% in November from a year earlier from 2.6% in October, fueled by pricier used cars, hotel rooms and groceries. That shows some price pressures remain elevated, but not enough to prevent the Fed from cutting interest rates at its meeting next week.

The Fed began trimming rates in September from a two-decade high to support a slowing job market after getting inflation nearly all the way down to its 2% target. Lower rates would give a boost to the economy and to prices for investments, but they could also provide more fuel for inflation.