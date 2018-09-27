Pavement Ends
It's time again for fall event overload
Posted Thursday, September 27, 2018, at 2:43 PM
Planning events in Missouri is tricky. The majority of the year features weather that is predictably hostile: hot and humid the summer, cold and icy in the winter.
That leaves two very narrow windows of opportunity in the spring and fall. Everybody tries to cram their events into the few precious weekends when the weather has the best chance of being acceptable -- assuming, of course, that it doesn't rain.
Other states can count on pleasant weather for longer portions of the year, so they don't have to deal with fall event overload. Oh well.
This weekend features a variety of history events, and the following weekend features a selection of free guided hiking trips. Here's a roundup of interesting upcoming events:
Reception for Roy Thomas at the Cape Girardeau County History Center
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The History Center in Jackson is hosting a reception Friday evening in honor of Roy Thomas, former Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics, and a Jackson native.
Details: https://www.semoevents.com/events/13312
Original Families Reunion at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
This is a "super reunion" for descendents of early pioneer families, particularly those families that arrived with George Frederick Bollinger around 1800. However, anybody with an interest in local history is welcome. Dr. Frank Nickell will give a short presentation.
Details: https://www.semoevents.com/events/12680
"Great Flu Epidemic" presentation at Cape River Heritage Museum
Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, 11:00 am
Dr. Frank Nickell (very busy indeed) will give this presentation.
Details: https://www.semoevents.com/events/13229
28th Annual Pioneer Days Celebration at Marquand
Saturday, Sept 29, 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Among other typical festival activities, the Sitze log cabin and Marquand depot museum will be open.
Details: https://www.semoevents.com/events/13210
Buford Mountain hike - Conservation Department
Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is providing free transportation to Buford Mountain in Iron County for a guided hike to the summit of this challenging peak. Online registration required.
Details: https://mdc.mo.gov/events-s3?field_event_activity_location_tid=Cape%20Girardeau%...
Cove Hollow hike - River to River Trail Society
Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 10 am
The first fall hike of the River to River Trail Society schedule will explore Cove Hollow, nicknamed The Promised Land, in Pope County, Illinois. Meet at the East Trigg Trailhead on Trigg Tower Road.
Details: https://www.rivertorivertrail.net/home/society-information/a-homepage-section/
Snake Road hike - Shawnee National Forest/Illinois Department of Natural Resources
Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, Noon – 3 pm
This guided hike will showcase the reptiles (read: snakes) and amphibians along the Snake Road in the Pine Hills Research Natural Area north of Wolf Lake, Illinois. Meet at Winters Pond parking area.
Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/245224126128922/
Fall Cemetery Walk - Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 9 am
A guide will lead a walk to the secluded cemetery near Bollinger Mill where George Frederick Bollinger and other family members are buried. Registration required.
Details: https://mostateparks.com/event/72746/fall-cemetery-walk
Klepzig Mill hike - Ozark Riverways
Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, 10 am
Ozark National Scenic Riverways is hosting a Fall Hiking Series this year. The first hike will travel from Owls Bend to Klepzig Mill/Rocky Falls in Shannon County. Meet at the Ozark Trail trailhead located at the end of Shannon County Road 533.
Details: https://www.nps.gov/ozar/learn/news/gfall-hiking-events-begin-september-15-at-oz...
Cape Girardeau Heritage Days
Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 10 am - 3 pm
Last year, massive crowds came to see the Christopher Columbus replica ships during Heritage Days. This year's event will be decidedly low key, but historic sites in downtown Cape will be hosting various activities. The Red House Interpretive Center will hill have demonstrations of bee hive oven baking, quill pen writing, 1800s blacksmithing, tomahawk throwing, and more.
Details: https://www.visitcape.com/CalendarDetail.aspx?CalendarID=7938
Liberty Days at Stars and Stripes Museum, Bloomfield
Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Stars and Stripes Museum will host a living history encampment area as well as other festival activities.
Details: https://www.semoevents.com/events/13108
Dutchman Lake hike - River to River Trail Society
Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 10 am
Dutchman Lake, surrounded by a series of canyons, is the object of his hike. Meet at the ranger station in Vienna, Illinois.
Details: https://www.rivertorivertrail.net/home/society-information/a-homepage-section/
Saxon Lutheran Memorial Fall Festival
Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
The historic buildings at the Saxon Lutheran Memorial in Frohna, Missouri, are open during this annual event.
Details: https://www.semoevents.com/events/12732
Round Spring Spur hike - Ozark Riverways
Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, 10 am
This hike runs along the Round Spring Spur portion of the Ozark Trail in Shannon County. Meet at the pedestrian bridge at Round Spring.
Details: https://www.nps.gov/ozar/learn/news/gfall-hiking-events-begin-september-15-at-oz...
North Benham Ridge hike - River to River Trail Society
Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 10 am
This hike will explore North Benham Ridge "and beyond." Meet at Herod Post Office at Herod, Illinois.
Details: https://www.rivertorivertrail.net/home/society-information/a-homepage-section/
Cave Spring Trail hike - Ozark Riverways
Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, 10 am
Starting at Devils Well, this hike will showcase the fall colors along the Cave Spring Trail near Current River.
Details: https://www.nps.gov/ozar/learn/news/gfall-hiking-events-begin-september-15-at-oz...
Garden of the Gods Wilderness and Indian Point hike - River to River Trail Society
Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018
This hike will feature the lesser-known areas around Garden of the Gods. Due to group size limits within wilderness areas, advance registration is required.
Details: https://www.rivertorivertrail.net/home/society-information/a-homepage-section/
Hike to Honor Veterans - Ozark Riverways
Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, 10 am
Following a brief flag ceremony, this hike will start at Rocky Falls and climb to the top of Stegall Mountain.
Details: https://www.nps.gov/ozar/learn/news/gfall-hiking-events-begin-september-15-at-oz...
Cedar Lake hike - River to River Trail Society
Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, 10 am
This hike will travel along Trails 385 and 378 on the west side of Cedar Lake. Meet at the parking lot at the east end of Boat Ramp Road off Highway 127 near Pomona, Illinois.
Details: https://www.rivertorivertrail.net/home/society-information/a-homepage-section/
