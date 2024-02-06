NEW YORK (AP) — WeightWatchers is shaking up its leadership.

WW International announced Friday that CEO Sima Sistani would leave her role effective immediately. Tara Comonte, a WeightWatchers board member and former Shake Shack executive, was made interim chief executive.

The New York-based weight loss company didn't reveal the reasons behind the abrupt move, but it noted that Comonte would step into the role of CEO at a time when the company is “focused on improving its operational and financial performance.”

WeightWatchers, which was founded more than 60 years ago, has struggled some recently. Its latest earnings reports showed slipping profits and costs racked up from restructuring efforts. Its stock also has plummeted over time. WW shares are down more than 90% over the last year; now trading as a penny stock, they closed at about 83 cents on Friday.

Sistani joined WeightWatchers as CEO more than two years ago. During her tenure, she led the company's recent moves into the prescription drug weight loss business — particularly with the $106 million acquisition of Sequence, now WeightWatchers Clinic, a telehealth service that helps users get prescriptions for drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Trulicity.