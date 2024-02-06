All sections
WorldDecember 12, 2024

San Francisco names street for Associated Press photographer who captured the iconic Iwo Jima photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A photojournalist who captured one of the most enduring images of World War II — the U.S. Marines raising the flag on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima — will have a block in downtown San Francisco named for him Thursday.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise a U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan, Feb. 23, 1945. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal, File)
FILE - U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise a U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan, Feb. 23, 1945. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- Joe Rosenthal, who took the iconic Iwo Jima flag raising photo in World War II, poses at the New Pisa Bar and restaurant in San Francisco, Dec. 20, 1994. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE- Joe Rosenthal, who took the iconic Iwo Jima flag raising photo in World War II, poses at the New Pisa Bar and restaurant in San Francisco, Dec. 20, 1994. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Joe Rosenthal, an Associated Press photographer, is shown with his camera equipment looking over Iwo Jima, Japanese volcano island during World War II, March,1945. (U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)
FILE - Joe Rosenthal, an Associated Press photographer, is shown with his camera equipment looking over Iwo Jima, Japanese volcano island during World War II, March,1945. (U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, AP photographer Joe Rosenthal photographs soldiers in front of the U.S. flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan, Feb. 23, 1945. (USMC/Pfc. Bob Campbell via AP)
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, AP photographer Joe Rosenthal photographs soldiers in front of the U.S. flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan, Feb. 23, 1945. (USMC/Pfc. Bob Campbell via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Joe Rosenthal, who died in 2006 at age 94, was working for The Associated Press in 1945 when he took the Pulitzer Prize-winning photo.

After the war, he went to work as a staff photographer for the San Francisco Chronicle, and for 35 years until his retirement in 1981, he captured moments of city life both extraordinary and routine.

Rosenthal photographed famous people for the paper, including a young Willie Mays getting his hat fitted as a San Francisco Giant in 1957, and regular people, including children making a joyous dash for freedom on the last day of school in 1965.

Tom Graves, chapter historian for the USMC Combat Correspondents Association, which pushed for the street naming, said it was a shame the talented and humble Rosenthal is known by most for just one photograph.

“From kindergarten to parades, to professional and amateur sports games, he was the hometown photographer,” he told the Chronicle. “I think that's something that San Francisco should recognize and cherish.”

The 600 block of Sutter Street near downtown's Union Square will become Joe Rosenthal Way. The Marines Memorial Club, which sits on the block, welcomes the street's new name.

Rosenthal never considered himself a wartime hero, just a working photographer lucky enough to document the courage of soldiers.

When complimented on his Pulitzer Prize-winning photo, Rosenthal said: “Sure, I took the photo. But the Marines took Iwo Jima.”

