All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 12, 2024

Nearly half of US teens are online 'constantly,' Pew report finds

Nearly half of American teenagers say they are online “constantly” despite

BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press
FILE - Mikael Makonnen, 18, a freshman at American University, poses for a photo in Washington, D.C, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Almaz Abedje, file)
FILE - Mikael Makonnen, 18, a freshman at American University, poses for a photo in Washington, D.C, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Almaz Abedje, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE — Isabella Cimato, 17, from left, Arianna Schaden, 14, and Sofia Harrison, 15, check their phones at Roosevelt Field shopping mall in Garden City, N.Y., on July 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE — Isabella Cimato, 17, from left, Arianna Schaden, 14, and Sofia Harrison, 15, check their phones at Roosevelt Field shopping mall in Garden City, N.Y., on July 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nearly half of American teenagers say they are online “constantly” despite concerns about the effects of social media and smartphones on their mental health, according to a new report published Thursday by the Pew Research Center.

As in past years, YouTube was the single most popular platform teenagers used — 90% said they watched videos on the site, down slightly from 95% in 2022. Nearly three-quarters said they visit YouTube every day.

There was a slight downward trend in several popular apps teens used. For instance, 63% of teens said they used TikTok, down from 67% and Snapchat slipped to 55% from 59%. This small decline could be due to pandemic-era restrictions easing up and kids having more time to see friends in person, but it's not enough to be truly meaningful.

X saw the biggest decline among teenage users. Only 17% of teenagers said they use X, down from 23% in 2022, the year Elon Musk bought the platform. Reddit held steady at 14%. About 6% of teenagers said they use Threads, Meta's answer to X that launched in 2023.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Meta's messaging service WhatsApp was a rare exception in that it saw the number of teenage users increase, to 23% from 17% in 2022.

Pew also asked kids how often they use various online platforms. Small but significant numbers said they are on them “almost constantly.” For YouTube, 15% reported constant use, for TikTok, 16% and for Snapchat, 13%.

As in previous surveys, girls were more likely to use TikTok almost constantly while boys gravitated to YouTube. There was no meaningful gender difference in the use of Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

Roughly a quarter of Black and Hispanic teens said they visit TikTok almost constantly, compared with just 8% of white teenagers.

The report was based on a survey of 1,391 U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 conducted from Sept. 18 to Oct. 10, 2024.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 12
The FBI should have done more to collect intelligence before...
WorldDec. 12
San Francisco names street for Associated Press photographer...
WorldDec. 12
US senator says mysterious drones spotted in New Jersey regi...
WorldDec. 12
IRS recovers $4.7 billion in back taxes and braces for cuts ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Justice Department, Louisville reach deal after probe prompted by Breonna Taylor killing
WorldDec. 12
Justice Department, Louisville reach deal after probe prompted by Breonna Taylor killing
Travis Hunter, the 2-way standout for Colorado, is the AP college football player of the year
WorldDec. 12
Travis Hunter, the 2-way standout for Colorado, is the AP college football player of the year
Wander Franco's sex abuse trial has been postponed 5 months
WorldDec. 12
Wander Franco's sex abuse trial has been postponed 5 months
Juan Soto to be introduced by Mets at Citi Field after striking record $765 million, 15-year deal
WorldDec. 12
Juan Soto to be introduced by Mets at Citi Field after striking record $765 million, 15-year deal
What do we know about the mysterious drones reported flying over New Jersey?
WorldDec. 12
What do we know about the mysterious drones reported flying over New Jersey?
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump-2024-New York
WorldDec. 12
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump-2024-New York
House passes bill to add 66 new federal judgeships, but prospects murky after Biden veto threat
WorldDec. 12
House passes bill to add 66 new federal judgeships, but prospects murky after Biden veto threat
Head of the Federal Aviation Administration to resign, allowing Trump to pick his successor
WorldDec. 12
Head of the Federal Aviation Administration to resign, allowing Trump to pick his successor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy