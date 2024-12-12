All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 12, 2024

The wife of a Wisconsin kayaker who faked his own death moves to end their marriage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of a Wisconsin kayaker who

TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press
Ryan Borgwardt appears in a Green Lake County courtroom Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Green Lake. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Ryan Borgwardt appears in a Green Lake County courtroom Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Green Lake. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ryan Borgwardt appears in a Green Lake County courtroom Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Green Lake. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Ryan Borgwardt appears in a Green Lake County courtroom Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Green Lake. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll address reporters during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Green Lake, Wis., announcing that Ryan Borgwardt has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)
Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll address reporters during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Green Lake, Wis., announcing that Ryan Borgwardt has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo released by the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Ryan Borgwardt's booking photo in Green Lake, Wis., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Green Lake County Sheriff Office via AP)
This photo released by the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Ryan Borgwardt's booking photo in Green Lake, Wis., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Green Lake County Sheriff Office via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of a Wisconsin kayaker who faked his own drowning so he could leave her and their children and meet a woman in Eastern Europe filed court documents Thursday seeking to end their marriage.

Online court records indicate Emily Borgwardt filed a petition in Dodge County Circuit Court seeking a legal separation from Ryan Borgwardt. According to the petition, the marriage is “irretrievably broken." The document doesn't elaborate.

A woman who answered the phone at the office of Emily Borgwardt’s attorney, Andrew Griggs, on Thursday said he would have no comment. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Ryan Borgwardt.

The separation petition states that the couple has been married for 22 years and Emily Borgwardt wants sole custody of their three teenaged children. The document adds that Emily works at a private school in Watertown. Ryan is listed as self-employed and currently residing at an “unknown address.”

A hearing in the case has been set for April.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ryan Borgwardt, 45, was reported missing on Aug. 12 after telling his wife the night before that he was kayaking on Green Lake, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. His disappearance was first investigated as a possible drowning. But subsequent clues — including that he obtained a new passport three months before he disappeared — led investigators to speculate that he faked his death to meet up with a woman he had been communicating with in Uzbekistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia.

Investigators made contact with Borgwardt in November and convinced him to return to the U.S. He turned himself in at the Green Lake County sheriff's office on Tuesday and was charged Wednesday with obstructing the search for his body.

According to the criminal complaint, he traveled 50 miles (80 kilometers) from his family's home in Watertown to Green Lake on Aug. 11. During the night, he overturned his kayak on the lake, paddled back to shore in an inflatable raft that he brought with him — dumping his identification in the lake along the way — and rode an electric bicycle 70 miles (112) kilometers) to Madison, where he caught a bus to Toronto, flew to Paris and then to an unspecified country in Eastern Europe.

He told investigators that a woman picked him up and they spent several days in a hotel before he took up residency in the country of Georgia, according to the complaint.

Borgwardt was released from jail Wednesday in Green Lake County on a signature bond. He told a judge Wednesday that he would represent himself because he had only $20 in his wallet. The judge told him the court could appoint an attorney for him, but online court records didn't list one as of Thursday.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 12
Ancient genes pinpoint when humans and Neanderthals mixed an...
WorldDec. 12
The FBI should have done more to collect intelligence before...
WorldDec. 12
Nearly half of US teens are online 'constantly,' Pew report ...
WorldDec. 12
San Francisco names street for Associated Press photographer...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US senator says mysterious drones spotted in New Jersey region should be 'shot down, if necessary'
WorldDec. 12
US senator says mysterious drones spotted in New Jersey region should be 'shot down, if necessary'
IRS recovers $4.7 billion in back taxes and braces for cuts with Trump and GOP in power
WorldDec. 12
IRS recovers $4.7 billion in back taxes and braces for cuts with Trump and GOP in power
Justice Department, Louisville reach deal after probe prompted by Breonna Taylor killing
WorldDec. 12
Justice Department, Louisville reach deal after probe prompted by Breonna Taylor killing
Travis Hunter, the 2-way standout for Colorado, is the AP college football player of the year
WorldDec. 12
Travis Hunter, the 2-way standout for Colorado, is the AP college football player of the year
Wander Franco's sex abuse trial has been postponed 5 months
WorldDec. 12
Wander Franco's sex abuse trial has been postponed 5 months
Juan Soto to be introduced by Mets at Citi Field after striking record $765 million, 15-year deal
WorldDec. 12
Juan Soto to be introduced by Mets at Citi Field after striking record $765 million, 15-year deal
What do we know about the mysterious drones reported flying over New Jersey?
WorldDec. 12
What do we know about the mysterious drones reported flying over New Jersey?
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump-2024-New York
WorldDec. 12
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump-2024-New York
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy