WorldDecember 12, 2024

Wander Franco's sex abuse trial has been postponed 5 months

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — The trial against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop

MARTIN ADAMES, Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, right, and his lawyer Teodosio Jaquez arrive to court for Franco's trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, right, and his lawyer Teodosio Jaquez arrive to court for Franco's trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco speaks to his lawyer Teodosio Jaquez during his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking, at court in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco speaks to his lawyer Teodosio Jaquez during his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking, at court in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco arrives to court for his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco arrives to court for his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, left, attends his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking, accompanied by his lawyer Teodosio Jaquez, center, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, left, attends his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking, accompanied by his lawyer Teodosio Jaquez, center, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — The trial against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who has been charged with sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking, was postponed on Thursday and scheduled to resume June 2, 2025.

Dominican judge Yacaira Veras postponed the hearing at the request of prosecutors because of the absence of several key witnesses in the case.

Franco’s lawyers asked the court to reconsider the postponement, arguing Franco must report to spring training in mid-February.

The judge replied that Franco is obligated to continue with the trial schedule, continue his conditional release from detainment and not leave the country.

Documents that prosecutors presented to the judge in July and were viewed by The Associated Press alleged that Franco, through his mother Yudelka Aybar, transferred 1 million pesos (about $17,000) to the mother of the minor on Jan. 5, 2023, to consent to the abuse. The mother of the minor has been charged with money laundering and is under house arrest.

Prosecutors say the minor’s mother went from being a bank employee to leading an ostentatious life and acquiring assets using the funds she received from Franco. During raids on the house of the minor’s mother, prosecutors say they found $68,500 and $35,000 that they allege was delivered by Franco.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

