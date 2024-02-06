Wander Franco's sex abuse trial has been postponed 5 months

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — The trial against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who has been charged with sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking, was postponed on Thursday and scheduled to resume June 2, 2025.

Dominican judge Yacaira Veras postponed the hearing at the request of prosecutors because of the absence of several key witnesses in the case.

Franco’s lawyers asked the court to reconsider the postponement, arguing Franco must report to spring training in mid-February.

The judge replied that Franco is obligated to continue with the trial schedule, continue his conditional release from detainment and not leave the country.