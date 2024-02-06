All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 12, 2024

Juan Soto to be introduced by Mets at Citi Field after striking record $765 million, 15-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto will be introduced by the New York Mets at Citi Field on Thursday, a day after his

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees' Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
FILE - New York Yankees' Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Yankees' Juan Soto speaks during media day for the baseball World Series, Oct. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - New York Yankees' Juan Soto speaks during media day for the baseball World Series, Oct. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Yankees' Juan Soto talks with agent Scott Boras before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - New York Yankees' Juan Soto talks with agent Scott Boras before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto will be introduced by the New York Mets at Citi Field on Thursday, a day after his record $765 million, 15-year contract was finalized.

Soto chose the Mets' offer on Sunday, deciding to leave the Yankees after helping them reach the World Series in his only season in the Bronx.

The 26-year-old's contract value eclipsed Shohei Ohtani's $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December. Its length topped Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million, 14-year agreement with San Diego that runs through 2034.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Soto has the right to become a free agent again after five years, but the Mets can void that right by adding $40 million to the final 10 years of the deal and raising the total to $805 million.

Soto batted .288 with 41 homers, 109 RBIs and 129 walks this year. The 26-year-old has a .285 batting average with 201 homers, 592 RBIs and 769 walks over seven major league seasons with Washington, San Diego and the Yankees.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 12
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump-2024-New York
WorldDec. 12
House passes bill to add 66 new federal judgeships, but pros...
WorldDec. 12
Head of the Federal Aviation Administration to resign, allow...
WorldDec. 12
North Carolina trustees approve Bill Belichick's deal ahead ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street stalls as S&P 500 drifts toward another loss
WorldDec. 12
Wall Street stalls as S&P 500 drifts toward another loss
Some breast cancer patients can avoid certain surgeries, studies suggest
WorldDec. 12
Some breast cancer patients can avoid certain surgeries, studies suggest
Trump invites China's Xi to his inauguration even as he threatens massive tariffs on Beijing
WorldDec. 12
Trump invites China's Xi to his inauguration even as he threatens massive tariffs on Beijing
Biden commutes roughly 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people in biggest single-day act of clemency
WorldDec. 12
Biden commutes roughly 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people in biggest single-day act of clemency
Selena Gomez reveals engagement to Benny Blanco
WorldDec. 12
Selena Gomez reveals engagement to Benny Blanco
Middle East latest: Israeli airstrikes kill 28 in Gaza, including 7 children, health officials say
WorldDec. 12
Middle East latest: Israeli airstrikes kill 28 in Gaza, including 7 children, health officials say
Trump is named Time's Person of the Year and will ring the New York Stock Exchange bell
WorldDec. 12
Trump is named Time's Person of the Year and will ring the New York Stock Exchange bell
Black denomination upholds stance against same-sex marriage. A gay pastor in its ranks seeks change
WorldDec. 12
Black denomination upholds stance against same-sex marriage. A gay pastor in its ranks seeks change
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy