COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — When two of his Republican rivals for an Ohio Senate seat nearly came to blows on live statewide television two years ago, JD Vance appeared unimpressed.

“Sit down. Come on,” said Vance, the youngest and least politically experienced of the remaining candidates sitting in a row on stage. “This is ridiculous.”

To many observers, his calm, self-possessed reaction gave Vance an adult-in-the-room authority over his opponents. When Ohio Right to Life endorsed him a couple of weeks later, the group cited his “statesmanship” among the reasons.

Vance's debating skills also caught the eye of Donald Trump, who endorsed him in that winning 2022 Senate bid and chose him to be his running mate in this year's presidential election. His early encounters offer a sense of how the Yale-educated senator could approach Tuesday night's vice-presidential debate, when he meets Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. It is the only time the two are expected to meet during the campaign.

Vance is known for being informed, articulate and unflappable. Even his 2022 Democratic opponent, Tim Ryan, said, “He’s a smart guy." He'll bring a style honed through verbal jousting with a gauntlet of television journalists, but not one that looks like Trump's.

Republican political consultant Terry Casey, who has regularly helped with GOP debate prep in Ohio, said Vance and Trump are “night and day" when it comes to debating.

“He’s a lawyer who, intellectually, likes to dig into subjects in a different way than Trump does,” Casey said. “Trump both missed opportunities and took the bait when he debated Kamala Harris. My guess is, with Vance, he won’t fall into those traps or neglect those opportunities.”

Vance said on a call with journalists this week that he feels no pressure to do “anything similar” to the extensive debate preparation being done by Walz.

“I don’t think we have to prepare that much” because “we don’t have to hide our record from the American people,” Vance said.

Still, Vance has spent the last month reviewing debate plans, strategies and potential questions, according to a person familiar with his preparations who requested anonymity to discuss strategy. In addition to online sessions, most of that work has been taking place at his home in Cincinnati — where his wife, Usha, and Trump campaign strategist Jason Miller have joined members of his inner circle to get Vance ready.

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, the House majority whip, has been helping verse Vance in the Minnesota governor’s “folksy” Midwestern style, as the team pores over Walz’s past debate performances, the source said. It’s perhaps not as far a stretch for Vance — an Ohio native with Appalachian roots made familiar to many by the “Hillbilly Elegy” book and movie — as it might be for another candidate.

Vance comes into the event with solid debate performances from 2022 behind him.

One such performance, in Cleveland, elevated his profile in Trump world — and helped Vance land the former president’s coveted endorsement.

Vance’s Democratic rival that fall, the former 10-term congressman Ryan, said the senator’s vulnerability Tuesday could be in trying to deliver a performance that pleases Trump.

“He’s got an audience of one, for sure, so that can also be his Achilles’ heel,” Ryan said. “Because Trump will want him to be aggressive, he’ll want him to try to portray Walz as super extreme and out of touch, which I think — given Walz’s appearance, and demeanor, and sense of humor and everything — will be very difficult.”