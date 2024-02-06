All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 13, 2024

Texas sues New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills by telemedicine

Texas has sued a New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a Texas woman via telemedicine.

SEAN MURPHY, MICHAEL HILL and GEOFF MULVIHILL, Associated Press
FILE - Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication outside the Federal Courthouse on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Amarillo, Texas. (AP Photo/David Erickson, File)
FILE - Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication outside the Federal Courthouse on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Amarillo, Texas. (AP Photo/David Erickson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears at a pretrial hearing in his securities fraud case before state District Judge Andrea Beall, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at Harris County Criminal Courts at Law in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears at a pretrial hearing in his securities fraud case before state District Judge Andrea Beall, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at Harris County Criminal Courts at Law in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Texas has sued a New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a Texas woman via telemedicine.

The lawsuit was filed in Collin County, Texas, by the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday and announced Friday. It appears to be the first challenge anywhere in the U.S. to a shield law that Democratic-controlled states have been adopting to protect exactly this kind of prescription.

Prescriptions like these, made online and over the phone, are a key reason that the number of abortions has increased across the U.S. even since state bans started taking effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

Lawsuits challenging the bans had been expected to start eventually.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The lawsuit asserts that New York Dr. Margaret Daley Carpenter violated Texas law by providing the drugs to a Texas patient and seeks up to $250,000. No criminal charges are involved.

Texas bars abortion at all stages of pregnancy.

Paxton said that the woman who received the pills ended up in a hospital with complications.

"In Texas, we treasure the health and lives of mothers and babies, and this is why out-of-state doctors may not illegally and dangerously prescribe abortion-inducing drugs to Texas residents,” Paxton said in a statement.

A phone message left for Carpenter was not immediately returned.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 13
Paula Abdul settles lawsuit that alleged sexual assault by '...
WorldDec. 13
'Malcolm in the Middle' to offer new episodes with Frankie M...
WorldDec. 13
New Jersey governor wants more federal resources for probe i...
WorldDec. 13
American released from Syrian prison is flown out of the cou...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Yankees to acquire closer Devin Williams from Brewers for Nestor Cortes, Chad Durbin, AP source says
WorldDec. 13
Yankees to acquire closer Devin Williams from Brewers for Nestor Cortes, Chad Durbin, AP source says
Veteran Daniel Penny, acquitted in NYC subway chokehold, will join Trump's suite at football game
WorldDec. 13
Veteran Daniel Penny, acquitted in NYC subway chokehold, will join Trump's suite at football game
Sophia, a famous robot and global icon of AI, wins hearts at Zimbabwe's innovation fair
WorldDec. 13
Sophia, a famous robot and global icon of AI, wins hearts at Zimbabwe's innovation fair
Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after she 'sustained an injury' on official trip to Luxembourg
WorldDec. 13
Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after she 'sustained an injury' on official trip to Luxembourg
Woman who falsely accused Duke lacrosse players of rape in 2006 publicly admits she lied
WorldDec. 13
Woman who falsely accused Duke lacrosse players of rape in 2006 publicly admits she lied
Lindsey Vonn to enter World Cup ski races next weekend in Switzerland in her comeback at age 40
WorldDec. 13
Lindsey Vonn to enter World Cup ski races next weekend in Switzerland in her comeback at age 40
McKinsey & Company agrees to pay $650 million to settle federal probe over opioids work
WorldDec. 13
McKinsey & Company agrees to pay $650 million to settle federal probe over opioids work
Thousands of Syrians celebrate in central Damascus during first Friday prayers since Assad's fall
WorldDec. 13
Thousands of Syrians celebrate in central Damascus during first Friday prayers since Assad's fall
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy