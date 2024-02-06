Texas has sued a New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a Texas woman via telemedicine.

The lawsuit was filed in Collin County, Texas, by the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday and announced Friday. It appears to be the first challenge anywhere in the U.S. to a shield law that Democratic-controlled states have been adopting to protect exactly this kind of prescription.

Prescriptions like these, made online and over the phone, are a key reason that the number of abortions has increased across the U.S. even since state bans started taking effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

Lawsuits challenging the bans had been expected to start eventually.