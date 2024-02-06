Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek are reuniting for a new four-episode run of “Malcolm in the Middle” for Disney+ — 25 years after the beloved sitcom first launched.

The show ran for seven seasons starting in 2000 and was hailed for looking at ordinary life through the eyes of an extraordinary youngster, now fully grown: Malcolm, played by Muniz, who has a genius I.Q.

“I have been waiting for this moment for 18 years. Let's find out where Malcolm and his family are now,” Muniz said in a video message accompanying the announcement.