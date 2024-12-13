All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 13, 2024

American released from Syrian prison is flown out of the country, a US official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has transported out of Syria

LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
In this undated photo, Travis Timmerman sits on a porch swing in Urbana, Mo. (Stacey Collins Gardiner via AP)
In this undated photo, Travis Timmerman sits on a porch swing in Urbana, Mo. (Stacey Collins Gardiner via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has transported out of Syria an American who disappeared seven months ago into former President Bashar Assad’s notorious prison system and was among the thousands released this week by rebels, a U.S. official said Friday.

Travis Timmerman was flown out of Syria on a U.S. military helicopter, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing operation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Timmerman, 29, told The Associated Press he had gone to Syria on a Christian pilgrimage and was not ill-treated while in Palestine Branch, a notorious detention facility operated by Syrian intelligence. He said he was freed by “the liberators who came into the prison and knocked the door down (of his cell) with a hammer.”

Timmerman said he was released Monday morning alongside a young Syrian man and 70 female prisoners, some of whom had their children with them.

He had been held separately from Syrian and other Arab prisoners and said he didn’t know of any other Americans held in the facility.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 13
Texas sues New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills by...
WorldDec. 13
'Malcolm in the Middle' to offer new episodes with Frankie M...
WorldDec. 13
New Jersey governor wants more federal resources for probe i...
WorldDec. 13
Yankees to acquire closer Devin Williams from Brewers for Ne...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Veteran Daniel Penny, acquitted in NYC subway chokehold, will join Trump's suite at football game
WorldDec. 13
Veteran Daniel Penny, acquitted in NYC subway chokehold, will join Trump's suite at football game
Sophia, a famous robot and global icon of AI, wins hearts at Zimbabwe's innovation fair
WorldDec. 13
Sophia, a famous robot and global icon of AI, wins hearts at Zimbabwe's innovation fair
Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after she 'sustained an injury' on official trip to Luxembourg
WorldDec. 13
Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after she 'sustained an injury' on official trip to Luxembourg
Woman who falsely accused Duke lacrosse players of rape in 2006 publicly admits she lied
WorldDec. 13
Woman who falsely accused Duke lacrosse players of rape in 2006 publicly admits she lied
Lindsey Vonn to enter World Cup ski races next weekend in Switzerland in her comeback at age 40
WorldDec. 13
Lindsey Vonn to enter World Cup ski races next weekend in Switzerland in her comeback at age 40
McKinsey & Company agrees to pay $650 million to settle federal probe over opioids work
WorldDec. 13
McKinsey & Company agrees to pay $650 million to settle federal probe over opioids work
Thousands of Syrians celebrate in central Damascus during first Friday prayers since Assad's fall
WorldDec. 13
Thousands of Syrians celebrate in central Damascus during first Friday prayers since Assad's fall
Saudi Arabia's plans to host the men's World Cup 2034 will be harmful for the climate, experts say
WorldDec. 13
Saudi Arabia's plans to host the men's World Cup 2034 will be harmful for the climate, experts say
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy