NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have agreed to acquire All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.

The Yankees also will receive more than $1 million from the Brewers as part of the trade, the person said on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade, first reported by MLB.com, had not been announced.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Williams is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. He was diagnosed during spring training with a two stress fractures in his back and didn't make his season debut until July 28.

Williams was 14 for 15 in save chances with a 1.25 ERA, striking out 38 and walking 11 in 21 2/3 innings. His fastball averaged 94.7 mph and he threw it on 53.5% of his pitches, mixing in 45% changeups and 1.5% cutters.