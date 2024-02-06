All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 13, 2024

Yankees to acquire closer Devin Williams from Brewers for Nestor Cortes, Chad Durbin, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have agreed to acquire All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.

RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts after recording a save during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts after recording a save during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have agreed to acquire All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.

The Yankees also will receive more than $1 million from the Brewers as part of the trade, the person said on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade, first reported by MLB.com, had not been announced.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Williams is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. He was diagnosed during spring training with a two stress fractures in his back and didn't make his season debut until July 28.

Williams was 14 for 15 in save chances with a 1.25 ERA, striking out 38 and walking 11 in 21 2/3 innings. His fastball averaged 94.7 mph and he threw it on 53.5% of his pitches, mixing in 45% changeups and 1.5% cutters.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

An All-Star in 2022 and 2023, Williams was a second-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft and is 27-10 with a 1.83 ERA and 68 saves in 78 chances over six seasons, striking out 375 and walking 112 in 235 2/3 innings over 241 games.

Milwaukee declined a $10.5 million club option in favor of a $250,000 buyout last month, making Williams eligible for arbitration.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 13
American released from Syrian prison is flown out of the cou...
WorldDec. 13
Veteran Daniel Penny, acquitted in NYC subway chokehold, wil...
WorldDec. 13
Sophia, a famous robot and global icon of AI, wins hearts at...
WorldDec. 13
Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after she 'sustained an injury' on...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Woman who falsely accused Duke lacrosse players of rape in 2006 publicly admits she lied
WorldDec. 13
Woman who falsely accused Duke lacrosse players of rape in 2006 publicly admits she lied
Lindsey Vonn to enter World Cup ski races next weekend in Switzerland in her comeback at age 40
WorldDec. 13
Lindsey Vonn to enter World Cup ski races next weekend in Switzerland in her comeback at age 40
McKinsey & Company agrees to pay $650 million to settle federal probe over opioids work
WorldDec. 13
McKinsey & Company agrees to pay $650 million to settle federal probe over opioids work
Thousands of Syrians celebrate in central Damascus during first Friday prayers since Assad's fall
WorldDec. 13
Thousands of Syrians celebrate in central Damascus during first Friday prayers since Assad's fall
Saudi Arabia's plans to host the men's World Cup 2034 will be harmful for the climate, experts say
WorldDec. 13
Saudi Arabia's plans to host the men's World Cup 2034 will be harmful for the climate, experts say
Miami Dolphins release veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
WorldDec. 13
Miami Dolphins release veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Bird strike disables jetliner engine, forces emergency landing at JFK airport
WorldDec. 13
Bird strike disables jetliner engine, forces emergency landing at JFK airport
Luke Littler was an unknown a year ago. Now he's making millions and taking darts into mainstream
WorldDec. 13
Luke Littler was an unknown a year ago. Now he's making millions and taking darts into mainstream
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy