All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 13, 2024

Paula Abdul settles lawsuit that alleged sexual assault by 'American Idol' producer Nigel Lythgoe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paula Abdul and former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe have agreed to settle a

ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
FILE - Nigel Lythgoe arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" on June 27, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Nigel Lythgoe arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" on June 27, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paula Abdul and former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which she alleged he sexually assaulted her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the show.

Abdul filed a notice of settlement of the case in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. It still must be approved by a judge. Emails to attorneys for both sides seeking comment were not immediately answered.

The lawsuit filed nearly a year ago had also accused Lythgoe of sexually assaulting Abdul after she left “American Idol” and became a judge on Lythgoe's other competition show, “So You Think You Can Dance."

Lythgoe said at the time that he was “shocked and saddened” by the allegations, which he called “an appalling smear.”

After other lawsuits were filed alleging sexual misconduct, Lythgoe stepped down in January from his role as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The 75-year-old English-born producer has been a prominent TV producer for decades in both the U.K. and the U.S., working on reality competition shows including “American Idol.”

The Associated Press generally does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Abdul has done.

Abdul, a Grammy and Emmy-winning singer and dancer, said in the lawsuit that she remained silent for years about the alleged assaults out of fear of retaliation by “one of the most well-known producers of television competition shows.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She alleged that the first sexual assault occurred while Abdul and Lythgoe were on the road filming auditions for an early season of “American Idol,” which premiered in 2002.

Abdul says Lythgoe groped her in the elevator of their hotel after a day of filming and “began shoving his tongue down her throat.” Abdul pushed him away and ran to her hotel room when the elevator doors opened.

“In tears, Abdul quickly called one of her representatives to inform them of the assault,” the lawsuit says, “but ultimately decided not to take action for fear that Lythgoe would have her fired from American Idol.”

Abdul starred as a judge for the first eight seasons, leaving in 2009.

In 2015, Abdul became a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance,” appearing alongside Lythgoe.

Around that time, Abdul alleged in the lawsuit, Lythgoe forced himself on top of her during a dinner at his home and tried to kiss her. Abdul said she again pushed Lythgoe away and immediately left.

Abdul left that reality show after two seasons. She has not worked with Lythgoe since.

In a statement at the time of the suit, Lythgoe said “While Paula’s history of erratic behavior is well known, I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 13
Texas sues New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills by...
WorldDec. 13
'Malcolm in the Middle' to offer new episodes with Frankie M...
WorldDec. 13
New Jersey governor wants more federal resources for probe i...
WorldDec. 13
American released from Syrian prison is flown out of the cou...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Yankees to acquire closer Devin Williams from Brewers for Nestor Cortes, Chad Durbin, AP source says
WorldDec. 13
Yankees to acquire closer Devin Williams from Brewers for Nestor Cortes, Chad Durbin, AP source says
Veteran Daniel Penny, acquitted in NYC subway chokehold, will join Trump's suite at football game
WorldDec. 13
Veteran Daniel Penny, acquitted in NYC subway chokehold, will join Trump's suite at football game
Sophia, a famous robot and global icon of AI, wins hearts at Zimbabwe's innovation fair
WorldDec. 13
Sophia, a famous robot and global icon of AI, wins hearts at Zimbabwe's innovation fair
Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after she 'sustained an injury' on official trip to Luxembourg
WorldDec. 13
Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after she 'sustained an injury' on official trip to Luxembourg
Woman who falsely accused Duke lacrosse players of rape in 2006 publicly admits she lied
WorldDec. 13
Woman who falsely accused Duke lacrosse players of rape in 2006 publicly admits she lied
Lindsey Vonn to enter World Cup ski races next weekend in Switzerland in her comeback at age 40
WorldDec. 13
Lindsey Vonn to enter World Cup ski races next weekend in Switzerland in her comeback at age 40
McKinsey & Company agrees to pay $650 million to settle federal probe over opioids work
WorldDec. 13
McKinsey & Company agrees to pay $650 million to settle federal probe over opioids work
Thousands of Syrians celebrate in central Damascus during first Friday prayers since Assad's fall
WorldDec. 13
Thousands of Syrians celebrate in central Damascus during first Friday prayers since Assad's fall
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy