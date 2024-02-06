MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted unanimously Friday to revoke the tenure of a former campus chancellor who was fired after making pornographic films, rejecting his wish to remain a communications professor.

Joe Gow, who had served as chancellor of UW-La Crosse for nearly 17 years, argued last week that he should be allowed to retain a teaching position on campus. But university attorneys argued he was unethical, violated terms of his employment contact, damaged the reputation of the university and interfered with its mission.

The regents met in closed session Friday morning before voting in public to fire Gow. There was no discussion in open session before the board voted. Gow has said he is considering filing a lawsuit to retain his teaching job. He didn't immediately return a message Friday morning.

Gow has been on paid leave from his faculty position since the regents fired him as chancellor in 2023, shortly after university leaders became aware of the videos, which were posted on pornographic websites.

The case has garnered national attention both for the salaciousness of a high-profile university official making pornographic movies and publicly talking about it, and the questions it raises about free speech rights.