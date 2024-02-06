The Nobel prize in chemistry is being awarded in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize in chemistry is being awarded Wednesday, a day after two artificial intelligence pioneers won the physics award.

The Nobel committee at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is set to announce the chemistry prize late morning.

Last year, the award went to three scientists for their work on quantum dots — tiny particles just a few nanometers in diameter that can release very bright colored light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.

Six days of Nobel announcements opened Monday with Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun winning the medicine prize. Two founding fathers of machine learning — John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton — won the physics prize.