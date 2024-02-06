UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Dr. Felipe Paullier is quick to say he doesn't speak for the world's roughly 2 billion tweens, teens and young adults. But as the United Nations' first assistant secretary-general for youth affairs, he's tasked with advocating for young people and their concerns to be incorporated into the organization's work — a goal shared by young activists who don't always feel heard by the international community. Paullier, a pediatrician and former director general of Uruguay's National Youth Institute, started in in the job in December. He sat down with The Associated Press on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly this week to talk about his role, the U.N.'s new “ Pact for the Future,” what it means for young people — and whether their elders really mean it about including them.

Here are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity.

___

AP: Given the subject, let's start with this: How old are you?

PAULLIER: I'm 33. When I started, I was 32. I'm getting old.

AP: Your role is very new.

PAULLIER: You know, the U.N. has been an organization championing the youth agenda for many, many decades. But in terms of really putting this at the global level and as a priority, I think this is a bit more recent. ...My role is not about representing the youth voices — because young people are too diverse to be represented by one person. But at the same time, I think the office is a testament to the recognition of youth at the global level. I think that’s our role.

AP: What did the recent U.N. Summit of the Future and “Pact for the Future” add to the picture?