Riley Keough was quick to agree to help complete her mother’s memoir. She thought they’d write it together, reflecting on her extraordinary upbringing and life, but it became a much greater responsibility after Lisa Marie Presley’ssudden death in 2023.

Finishing the task her mother — the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and a recording artist in her own right — had started years earlier elicited “all kinds of emotions,” Keough said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the book’s release Tuesday.

“It just felt like a kind of a duty that I had to complete for her,” Keough said. “I’m just happy that it’s done and that it’ll be in the world and there for people to read.”

“From Here to the Great Unknown” is named in a nod to the moving lyrics of Presley’s “Where No One Stands Alone,” a song Lisa Marie recorded as a duet with her father over 50 years after he first released it and over 40 years after his death.

The book touches on themes of “love and loss and grief and mothers and daughters and addiction,” Keough said, adding it was conceived as a way for Lisa Marie to tell her story in her own words and connect with others.

Much of the book is indeed in Lisa Marie’s words, as Keough faithfully listened to recordings of her mother recounting memories and experiences both big and small. Lisa Marie wrote openly about the day her father died, her relationship with her mother, her marriage to Michael Jackson, her struggles with addiction and her son Benjamin’s death in 2020, among many other parts of her life.

Although Lisa Marie's life had been tabloid fodder since days after her birth, her memoir details intimate moments at Graceland, including how she feared for Presley's health as a young girl. In the chapter titled “He's Gone,” she wrote that as a child, she often worried about her father dying and even wrote a poem with the line “I hope my daddy doesn't die.”

She also wrote that Graceland became a “free-for-all” the day of Presley's death in 1977, with those at the house taking jewelry and personal items “before he was even pronounced dead.”

Lisa Marie's frank writing extends into the section focused on her headline-making marriage to Jackson from 1994 to 1996. She wrote that Jackson confessed his love for her while she was still married to Keough, and that him wanting to have children with her, along with his increasing reliance on prescription medications, is what fractured their relationship.

Keough said hearing her mother’s voice in the recordings was at times “heartbreaking,” but she enjoyed listening to happy memories, like how her parents met and fell in love. Keough is one of two children Lisa Marie had with her first husband, musician Danny Keough, along with their late son Benjamin.