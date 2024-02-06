BRUSSELS (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up a troubled visit to Belgium on Sunday with a Mass to beatify a 17th-century mystic, after dashing the hopes of one of Europe’s most storied Catholic universities by doubling down on his traditional views on women and abortion.

Francis was celebrating a Mass under a spectacular sun in Brussels’ sports stadium before heading back to Rome. The stadium is named for King Baudouin, whom Francis had praised for having abdicated for a day in 1990 rather than give his assent to a parliament-approved bill legalizing abortion.

Francis’ unscheduled visit to pray at the king’s tomb and declaration that the legislation was “homicidal” were among several gestures in this once staunchly Catholic country that unnerved its secularized young people, many of whom have turned away from the faith.

Nevertheless, the stadium — which had a capacity of 37,000 for the Mass — was nearly full for Francis' Mass. The crowd roared when Francis arrived in his popemobile and stopped to kiss babies passed up to him.

Sunday's Mass was to beatify Spanish nun Ana de Jesus, who made a vow of chastity at 10, entered religious life the following year and helped St. Teresa of Avila reform the Carmelite religious order. The Vatican is holding her up as a model of someone who lived through a time of scandal and brought people back to the faith.

Francis’ visit to Belgium was always going to be difficult, given the country’s wretched legacy of clerical sexual abuse and overall secularizing trends which have emptied its majestic cathedrals and churches.

But it’s unclear if he or his entourage expected such sharp public expressions of outrage from the king on down about the abuse scandal or the pointed calls for reform from Belgium's intellectual elite.

The main reason for the trip was to celebrate the 600th anniversary of the Leuven/Louvain Catholic University, the oldest Catholic university in the world and long the Vatican’s academic fiefdom in Belgium.

But the rector of the Dutch campus told Francis that the abuse scandal had so harmed the church’s moral authority that it would best reform if it wants to regain credibility and relevance. Rector Luc Sels suggested that opening up greater roles for women – including the priesthood – and being more welcoming to LGBTQ+ Catholics would be a good place to start.

Francis heard a similar call from the Francophone campus, where students staged a reading of an articulated critique of Francis’ landmark environmental encyclical “Praised Be” in which they called for a “paradigm shift” in the way the church views women.

They noted that the encyclical virtually ignores women, cites no female theologians and contributes to their “invisibility” in the church and society. Women have long complained they have a second-class status in the church, barred from the priesthood and positions of power despite doing the lion’s share of the work educating the young, caring for the sick and passing on the faith.