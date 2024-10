Lebanese citizens who fled the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes Monday, sit on their cars at a highway that links to Beirut city, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A wounded boy lies in a hospital bed in the southern village of Saksakieh, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Katie Mimura, left, and Hisako Kaneko, center, who traveled from Japan to show support for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump walk outside before a rally at Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, Pa., Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pedestrians cross a puddle of water in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Argentina's President Javier Milei poses for pictures after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A hooded student throws an explosive at the Ministry of the Interior during demonstrations ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa in Guerrero state, in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kendall Jenner wears a creation as part of the L'Oreal Spring/Summer 2025 collection presented Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a rocket, fired from Lebanon, hit a local municipality storage in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States President Joe Biden, rear center, leaves the General Assembly Hall after addressing the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer addresses members at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.(AP Photo/Jon Super) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police tend to a supporter of President Luis Arce who was injured during clashes with sympathizers of former President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans cheer during the second half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., right, stands with Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., left, her daughter, Zaya Thomas, and family members after her swearing-in at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. McIver won a special election to finish the term of Rep. Donald Payne Jr., who died in office in April. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS