The Pac-12 is in discussions with basketball powerhouse Gonzaga to join the rebuilding conference in 2026, three people with knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press on Monday, and is also targeting more Mountain West schools after raiding that league two weeks ago.

Utah State and UNLV were the main targets for the Pac-12, but the Mountain West was working to keep its remaining eight schools together. Utah State was expected to make the move to the Pac-12, but UNLV's decision remained uncertain, according to two of the people.

The Mountain West received commitments from Air Force and San Jose State to stay put, according to two other people with knowledge of that conference's situation.

The other Mountain West schools include New Mexico, Wyoming, Nevada and Hawaii for football only.

The people all spoke on condition of anonymity because both Pac-12's and Mountain West's strategy and internal discussions were not being made public.

The Pac-12's moves came after four American Athletic Conference schools, who had been pitched on joining the reconstructed league, announced they remained committed to the AAC.

Memphis, Tulane, South Florida, UTSA and the American Athletic Conference released a statement that made no mention of the Pac-12, but several people with knowledge of those talks told AP the conference had targeted those schools as potential new members.

“While we acknowledge receiving interest in our institutions from other conferences, we firmly believe that it is in our individual and collective best interests to uphold our commitment to each other,” the schools said. “Together, we will continue to modernize the conference, elevate the student-athlete experience, achieve championship-winning successes, and build the future.”

The Pac-12 began to restock for a 2026 relaunch two weeks ago by landing Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State from the Mountain West to join Washington State and Oregon State, the only two Pac-12 schools left after a dramatic round of realignment took effect this summer.

The Pac-12 needs at least two more members in all sports to reach the eight required to be a recognized conference with access to NCAA championships and the College Football Playoff in 2026.

If Utah State leaves the Mountain West for the Pac-12 and UNLV and the rest stay put, both the Pac-12 and the Mountain West would be at seven members in need of more additions.

Zags

Adding Gonzaga would give the Pac-12 one of the best men's basketball programs in the country. The Bulldogs have thrived in the West Coast Conference, reaching the NCAA Tournament every year it has been played since 1998, with two Final Four appearances and eight seasons of at least 30 victories. Gonzaga does not have a football program.