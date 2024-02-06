NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has chosen Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir as her new book club pick, and made a trip to the famed Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, to meet with Presley's daughter and Elvis and Priscilla Presley's granddaughter, actor Riley Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley's “From Here to the Great Unknown," completed by Keough after Presley died unexpectedly in 2023, was published Tuesday. Winfrey's interview with Keough, which will include rare family photos, home videos and audio recordings made by Lisa Marie Presley, will air Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

“I have great love and admiration for Lisa Marie Presley, and was so moved that her daughter Riley, through her grief, was able to help her finish a beautifully touching memoir that allows us to see her mother at her most honest and vulnerable,” Winfrey said in a statement. “This is an intimate look at what it was like growing up as heir to one of America’s most famous families.”

Keough said in a statement that upon being told by Winfrey that she had selected “From Here to the Great Unknown,'” she thought of how her mother would have been proud "to know her story was going to be read and discussed with such empathy, thought and grace.”