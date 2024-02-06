All sections
WorldOctober 3, 2024

New NATO chief Mark Rutte visits Ukraine in his first trip since taking office

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — New NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte visited Ukraine on Thursday in his first official trip since taking office and pledging continued support for Kyiv

HANNA ARHIROVA and SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, shake hands during press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, shake hands during press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutteleft, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, speak to journalists during press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutteleft, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, speak to journalists during press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Rescue workers clear the rubble inside a building damaged by a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)
Rescue workers clear the rubble inside a building damaged by a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)
Rescue workers clear the rubble inside a building damaged by a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)
Rescue workers clear the rubble inside a building damaged by a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)
People gather around the damage and debris after a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024. (Ukrainian National Police via AP)
People gather around the damage and debris after a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024. (Ukrainian National Police via AP)
Rescue workers clear the rubble of a building damaged by a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)
Rescue workers clear the rubble of a building damaged by a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)
A view of the damage after a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024. (Ukrainian National Police via AP)
A view of the damage after a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024. (Ukrainian National Police via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — New NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte visited Ukraine on Thursday in his first official trip since taking office and pledging continued support for Kyiv in its war with Russia.

Rutte met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as air raid sirens twice went off in the Ukrainian capital.

The new head of NATO vowed when he took office Tuesday to help shore up Western support for Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia’s full-scale invasion since February 2022 and has recently been on the defensive due to a relentless Russian army push in eastern regions.

Rutte expressed confidence that he can work with whomever is elected president of the United States, the alliance’s most powerful member, in November. That could be a key moment for Ukraine’s effort to ensure continuing Western support.

Zelenskyy said he discussed with Rutte elements of Ukraine's so-called victory plan, ahead of a NATO meeting at the Ramstein air base in Germany next week.

The two also discussed the battlefield situation and the specific needs of Ukrainian military units. Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine needs more weapons, including long-range weapons.

Rutte reiterated the alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine, saying “Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before.”

When asked about the prospects for NATO membership for Ukraine, Rutte said recent steps taken by NATO together “build a bridge to NATO membership,” including 40 billion euros ($44 billion) of funding assistance, bilateral security agreements between allies, and the formation of a new NATO command to coordinate assistance and training.

Rutte arrived after a Russian glide bomb struck a five-story apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injuring at least 12 people including a 3-year-old girl, local officials said Thursday.

The bomb hit between the third and fourth floors of the building on Wednesday night, igniting blazes, Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. Firefighters searched for survivors through smoke and rubble.

The city of Kharkiv, located around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border, has been a frequent target of aerial attacks throughout the war against Russia that is now deep into its third year.

Glide bombs have become an increasingly common weapon in the war. They have terrorized civilians and bludgeoned the Ukrainian army’s front-line defenses.

They were a key weapon in Russia’s capture of the tactically significant town of Vuhledar on Wednesday, as Russian forces wreak destruction on the eastern Donetsk region and force weary Ukrainian troops to withdraw from obliterated towns and villages.

Ukraine has no effective countermeasure for glide bombs, which are launched from Russian aircraft inside Russia.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest Kharkiv attack highlighted the urgent need for increased support from Ukraine’s Western allies.

Zelensky recently held talks with officials in the United States in an effort to ensure further Western military support.

Russia has had the battlefield initiative since late last year, when a Ukrainian counteroffensive petered out. Ukraine is grappling with a critical manpower problem on the front line and is straining to hold back Russia’s grinding assaults.

Though Russia’s battlefield gains have been incremental, its steady forward movement is adding up as the Ukrainians are pushed backward and yield ground.

Both sides have kept up regular cross-border aerial attacks, usually at night.

Ukraine’s air force said Thursday that 78 out of 105 Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight were destroyed on Thursday as 15 regions of the country came under attack.

The Russian military, meanwhile, intercepted 113 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry in Moscow. The drones were destroyed over four Russian regions on the border with Ukraine —Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Voronezh, it said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

