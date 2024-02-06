All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 15, 2024

Missed out on the northern lights? Scientists expect more solar storms to produce auroras

Expect more dazzling northern lights as solar storms intensify. With the sun at its cycle peak, auroras are appearing further south, illuminating skies with vibrant colors. More to come in the next year.

ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN, Associated Press
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glows red in the sky above a barn, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glows red in the sky above a barn, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky along with the Big Dipper constellation on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky along with the Big Dipper constellation on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.

Strong solar storms this year have triggered shimmering auroras much farther south than usual, filling skies with hues of pink, purple, green and blue.

The sun is currently at the maximum phase of its 11-year cycle, making solar surges and northern lights more frequent. This active period was expected to last for at least another year, though when solar activity will peak won't be known until months after the fact, according to NASA and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This solar cycle has yielded more colorful auroras farther south and more are likely in the coming months, said NASA's Kelly Korreck.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Such storms can also temporarily disrupt power and communications. Ahead of a solar outburst, NOAA would alert operators of power plants and spacecraft in orbit.

In May, NOAA issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning. The storm that slammed Earth was the strongest in more than two decades, producing light displays across the Northern Hemisphere. That same month, scientists recorded the biggest flare erupting from the sun, but Earth was out of the way.

Last week, a powerful solar storm dazzled skygazers far from the Arctic Circle when auroras appeared in unexpected places including Germany, the United Kingdom, New England, New York City and even Cape Girardeau, Mo.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproduct...
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected ...
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism ...
WorldOct. 17
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shoc...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
WorldOct. 17
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
WorldOct. 17
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
The Biden administration has now canceled loans for more than 1 million public workers
WorldOct. 17
The Biden administration has now canceled loans for more than 1 million public workers
McConnell called Trump 'stupid,' 'despicable' in private after 2020 election, according to new book
WorldOct. 17
McConnell called Trump 'stupid,' 'despicable' in private after 2020 election, according to new book
Ukrainian president Zelenskyy heads to EU, NATO to seek backing for his 'victory plan'
WorldOct. 17
Ukrainian president Zelenskyy heads to EU, NATO to seek backing for his 'victory plan'
Middle East latest: An Israeli strike wounds 2 civilians in Syria, its military says
WorldOct. 17
Middle East latest: An Israeli strike wounds 2 civilians in Syria, its military says
How a broke Argentine province is countering Milei's deep austerity cuts
WorldOct. 17
How a broke Argentine province is countering Milei's deep austerity cuts
US long-range B-2 stealth bombers target underground bunkers of Yemen's Houthi rebels
WorldOct. 17
US long-range B-2 stealth bombers target underground bunkers of Yemen's Houthi rebels
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy