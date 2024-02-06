Mimis Plessas, a mild-mannered giant of modern Greek music, dies at 99

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Mimis Plessas, a beloved Greek composer whose music featured in scores of films, television shows and theatrical productions and who provided the soundtrack to millions of Greeks’ lives, has died just a week shy of his 100th birthday.

His death was confirmed Saturday by his wife, Loukila Carrer. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to Plessas, writing, “A leading composer, a great scholar and a kind man has left us.

Born in Athens on Oct. 12, 1924, Plessas began his musical journey at a young age. He became a piano soloist at state radio before entering international piano competitions while still in his 20s. His gift for composition would cement his legacy.

Plessas became a constant presence on Greek television, his mild manner and singalong melodies endearing him to generations. Often seated at the piano, accompanying renowned Greek stars, he was a fixture of musical moments and celebrations for decades, his music becoming intertwined with the nation’s cultural fabric. His 1969 composition, “O Dromos” (The Street), remains one of the highest-selling albums in Greek history.