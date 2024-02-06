All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 5, 2024

Mimis Plessas, a mild-mannered giant of modern Greek music, dies at 99

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Mimis Plessas, a beloved Greek composer whose music featured in scores of films, television shows and theatrical productions and who provided the soundtrack to millions of Greeks’ lives, has died just a week shy of his 100th birthday.

DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press
Greek composer Mimis Plessas attends a news conference before a concert at the northern port city in Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Eurokinissi/Vasilis Ververidis)
Greek composer Mimis Plessas attends a news conference before a concert at the northern port city in Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Eurokinissi/Vasilis Ververidis)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Mimis Plessas, a beloved Greek composer whose music featured in scores of films, television shows and theatrical productions and who provided the soundtrack to millions of Greeks’ lives, has died just a week shy of his 100th birthday.

His death was confirmed Saturday by his wife, Loukila Carrer. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to Plessas, writing, “A leading composer, a great scholar and a kind man has left us.

Born in Athens on Oct. 12, 1924, Plessas began his musical journey at a young age. He became a piano soloist at state radio before entering international piano competitions while still in his 20s. His gift for composition would cement his legacy.

Plessas became a constant presence on Greek television, his mild manner and singalong melodies endearing him to generations. Often seated at the piano, accompanying renowned Greek stars, he was a fixture of musical moments and celebrations for decades, his music becoming intertwined with the nation’s cultural fabric. His 1969 composition, “O Dromos” (The Street), remains one of the highest-selling albums in Greek history.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He collaborated with a constellation of Greek music icons, including Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Giannis Poulopoulos, Marinella, and lyricist Lefteris Papadopoulos, shaping the landscape of Greek music. His work defied genre, blending traditional Greek music forms with elements of jazz and classical, creating an easy-on-the-ear signature sound — softer than the hard jangle of many of his contemporaries.

"His ‘Road’ was rich, full of melodies that start from jazz and permeate Greek song, as well as Greek cinema," Mitsotakis said. "Mimis Plessas was unique, just like the moments he will forever give us with his music.”

Plessas’ contributions extended beyond composing. He produced a popular radio quiz show, “In 30 Seconds,” and he served as a judge on numerous Greek and international music competition panels. He was also a member of prestigious artistic societies, including the Greek Society of Theatrical Authors and the Society of Greek Composers and Lyricists.

Plessas is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Funeral arrangements were not immediately known.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on ...
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting ...
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
WorldOct. 17
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
WorldOct. 17
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
WorldOct. 17
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy