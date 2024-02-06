All sections
WorldOctober 7, 2024

Mega Millions tickets will climb to $5, but officials promise bigger prizes and better odds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The cost of buying a Mega Millions

SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press
FILE - A Mega Millions logo is displayed on a vending machine at the Hoosier Lottery booth at the Indiana State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
FILE - A Mega Millions logo is displayed on a vending machine at the Hoosier Lottery booth at the Indiana State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The cost of buying a Mega Millions jackpot dream will soon more than double, but lottery officials said they're confident players won't mind paying more after changes that will lead to larger prizes and more frequent winners.

Lottery officials announced Monday that it will cost $5 to play Mega Millions, beginning in April, up from the current $2 per ticket. The price increase will be one of many changes to Mega Millions that officials said will result in improved jackpot odds, more frequent giant prizes and even larger payouts.

“Spending 5 bucks to become a millionaire or billionaire, that's pretty good,” said Joshua Johnston, director of the Washington Lottery and lead director of the group that oversees Mega Millions.

Mega Millions and its lottery compatriot Powerball are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is sold in Puerto Rico.

Powerball officials said they have no plans to change that game's odds or the $2 price for most tickets.

Mega Millions will introduce changes at a time when fewer people are buying tickets and jackpots need to reach ever-higher figures before sporadic players notice and opt to buy a ticket or two. Whereas a $500 million jackpot once prompted lines out convenience store doors, top prizes of $1 billion now often draw more of a ho-hum response.

Those much-hyped jackpot numbers also could take a hit as interest rates fall. That's because on billboards or other advertisements, state lotteries emphasize the annuity payout for jackpots, distributed over decades from an investment fund. As interest rates have been high, the annuity jackpots have more than doubled the cash prizes that winners nearly always choose.

With an expectation that interest rates will drop, those annuity jackpot figures will decline, so the advertised jackpot won't seem quite so massive.

Johnston said expected declines in interest rates were not a factor in the upcoming changes.

The biggest motivation was to differentiate Mega Millions from Powerball and attract customers who might now pass on both games, Johnston said.

More than doubling the ticket price is a big move, but Johnston said research shows people feel comfortable spending at least $5 when they buy scratch tickets or chances at the draw games, like Mega Millions. It is the second price increase since the game was created in 2002.

“You pay 5 bucks for your Starbucks,” Johnston noted.

Lottery officials will announce more specifics about the changes in the coming months, he said.

