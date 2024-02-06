BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, police said Thursday.

Police in Burbank, California, near Los Angeles were sent to a residence after a report of a man and woman arguing at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Burbank Police Sgt. Stephen Turner said in an email.

The investigation determined it was a domestic incident between the 32-year-old Kennedy, whose legal name is James Kennedy Georgiou, and a woman who was not identified, Turner said. Kennedy was arrested, jailed and then released after posting bail.