YouTube TV is hiking its monthly price, again. Here's what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Are you a YouTube TV subscriber? Your monthly bills are about to get more expensive again.

On Thursday, YouTube announced that it's upping the price of its streaming service's base plan by $10 — citing “the rising cost of content" and other investments. The new $82.99 a month price tag will go into effect starting Jan. 13 for existing subscribers, and immediately for new customers who sign up going forward.

“We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize this impacts our members,” YouTube wrote on X.

Google's video giant also directed customers to an online FAQ for more information. Those who currently pay discounted prices, for example, won't see the change until their trial or promotional has elapsed.

YouTube TV has rolled out a series of price hikes over the years. When launched back in 2017, the going price of its streaming package was $35 a month. By 2019, that fee rose to $50 — and has climbed higher and higher since. The last time YouTube TV raised its base price, then to $72.99, was in March 2023.