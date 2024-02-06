All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 6, 2024

Madonna’s brother, Christopher Ciccone, has died at 63

Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of

LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
FILE - Christopher Ciccone, brother of Madonna and author of "Life With My Sister Madonna," poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, Friday, August 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Christopher Ciccone, brother of Madonna and author of "Life With My Sister Madonna," poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, Friday, August 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63.

Ciccone died Friday in Michigan, his representative Brad Taylor told The Associated Press Sunday. He had cancer.

A dancer since his youth, Ciccone was deeply intertwined with his sister’s rise in pop stardom in the 1980s, appearing in music videos like “Lucky Star,” art directing her Blond Ambition World Tour and serving as tour director for The Girlie Show tour. He also directed music videos for Dolly Parton and Tony Bennett.

In 2008, Ciccone released a bestselling autobiography called “Life with My Sister Madonna” in which he wrote about their strained relationship, her romantic entanglements as well as recollections from his time on tour with her. For two decades, he was by her side, choreographing, directing, dressing and helping his sister. He also interior designed her homes in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. He said that it was a bit like a marriage at times.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It was a double-edged sword,” he told Good Morning America in 2008. “Nobody was chaining me down to make — to stay.”

The book, and his no-filter descriptions of the exploits of his sister’s famous circle, took its toll on some of his Hollywood friendships too. Several years later, in 2012, around the launch of a shoe collection he designed, he told The Standard that he and his sister were “on a perfectly personable level” and in contact.

“I don’t work for her, and it’s better this way,” he said.

In recent years Ciccone relocated to Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to be closer to family. In 2016, Ciccone married Ray Thacker, a British actor, who was by his side when he died.

Madonna also lost her stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, to cancer just a few weeks ago, and her older brother Anthony Ciccone in early 2023.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on ...
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting ...
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
WorldOct. 17
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
WorldOct. 17
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
WorldOct. 17
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy